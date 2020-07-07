IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has partnered with INC Installs to offer network installation services to its customers.
INC Installs, headquartered in Chesterfield Missouri, has developed a scalable and reliable network of thousands of trusted low-voltage cabling partners, audio-visual specialists and satellite technicians across North America to facilitate installations for a wide range of customers spanning multiple industries.
With this new partnership, L-com's customers will benefit from INC Installs' services since they will not have to coordinate with multiple companies, at multiple locations, with varying standards for network installation services. With a single phone call, INC Installs can define, design, deploy and manage their installation project to completion. INC's insured network of the top installation industry professionals provide a coverage area that encompasses the US and Canada, offering a broad range of services including IT and network installs, A/V equipment maintenance, digital signage services, interactive classroom installs, videoconference installations, troubleshooting, system upgrades and more.
"In addition to offering our customers one of the widest off-the-shelf, in stock selections of high quality wired and wireless connectivity products, we can now provide our customers with a range of A/V, network and IT installation services, giving them a true one-stop-shopping experience," said Lester Smock, Director of Sales and Service at L-com.
"We are very excited to share our nationwide installation services with our fellow Infinite Electronics brand L-com. We look forward to assisting their customers with all their AV/IT installation and voice/data/fiber optic wiring needs," said Patrick Gifford, Vice President of Installation Services at INC Installs.
About L-com:
L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About INC Installs:
INC Installs (INC) is a customer-focused technology brand providing a full range of IT, voice, video and data network installation services. INC's most popular services include low voltage cabling, demarc extensions, fiber optic installation, network repair/clean-up, AV/IT installs and coordinated IT deployments. With a network expanding throughout the US and Canada, INC provides the expertise and bandwidth to handle projects at scale. INC Installs is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
