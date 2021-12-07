LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LA Real today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that LA Real's mission to deliver the region's best real estate experience is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
LA Real was founded by award-winning Realtor® James Maxwell, who specializes in residential real estate. During the course of nearly two decades, Maxwell has closed over $350 million in sales, landing him in the international top 3% of agents at his previous brokerage, a Fortune 500 company. LA Real serves buyers, sellers, and investors in neighborhoods all over Los Angeles, from Los Feliz and Silver Lake to Pasadena and Silicon Beach. Maxwell is passionate about giving back to his community and donates a portion of every sale to nonprofit organizations.
"I love working in real estate. LA Real embodies my ethics and expands my team's positive influence in our community, and Side shares my ethics," said Maxwell. "Calling our clients to tell them they got the home they really wanted or the price that makes their dreams a reality is the best part of our job. It's about helping our clients achieve their goals."
Partnering with Side will ensure LA Real remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting LA Real with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, LA Real will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I'm thrilled to be partnering LA Real with Side," Maxwell continued. "Our team emphasizes providing the most supportive customer experience, and Side's groundbreaking marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services will ensure that we're offering our clients the quality assistance they deserve."
The agents at LA Real work with honesty, integrity, and a focus on providing the most supportive real estate experience in Greater Los Angeles. Whether clients are buying their first home, selling for the first time, or adding to an investment portfolio, the company tailors its approach and creates a smooth, thoughtful process. After facilitating more than $350 million in sales, these professionals know how to make their listings and clients stand out in one of the nation's busiest and most competitive markets. For more information, visit http://www.larealproperty.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
