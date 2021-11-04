YORBA LINDA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced its Clinical Diagnostics & Research free online event, marking the 12th year! On November 10th, attendees will hear from distinguished experts in the diagnostics industry and how the industry is paving the path to expand the precision medicine era with significant advancements in emerging diagnostics technologies, COVID-19 screening and diagnostics, medical imaging, and the labs role in advancing equity.
Clinical Diagnostics & Research 2021 provides a complete educational virtual venue to advance the science of diagnostics and improve the practice of medicine. The jam-packed one-day agenda will comprise presentations in evolving areas such as a demonstration of an LC-MS/MS workflow for the analysis of SARS-CoV-2 with excellent agreement to PCR, reproducible isolation, stimulation and analysis of antigen-specific T-cells to further SARS-CoV-2 research, improvements in laboratory efficiency through the provision of lyophilized materials, the current epidemiological ecosystem in the United Sates and the multiplex RT-PCR to detect and differentiate respiratory viruses presenting similar clinical symptoms via a panel presentation, advancements in UTI Testing – a multi-omics approach, recent developments in the SARS-CoV-2 landscape and testing strategies to address this constantly evolving field, SARS-Cov-2 neutralizing antibody testing for vaccine efficacy assessment, the challenges associated with standardization and commercialization of lab-on-chip platforms, the importance of age and sex-specific blood test interpretation in children and adolescents, and much more you won't want to miss!
The informative program leads off with the following stellar keynote deliveries:
Keynote Panel Presentation, titled: 'Solid Phase Microextraction: New Developments in Bioanalysis and Medical Applications,' explored by Dr. Janusz Pawliszyn, University Professor, University of Waterloo & Canada Research Chair, and Dr. Barbara Bojko, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacodynamics and Molecular Pharmacology, Copernicus University. Viewers will understand the potential of the SPME technology in biomedical research.
Keynote Panel Presentation, titled: 'Successes and Challenges: Developing a 30-second Photonic Detection Diagnostic for the Price of a Latte', shared by Asma Mirza, Chief Executive Officer, Steradian Technologies, and Tra Tran, Director of Development & Clinical Affairs at Steradian. Viewers will learn to navigate the advantages and disadvantages of point-of-care diagnostics for health equity.
Keynote Presentation, titled: 'AI in Times of COVID-19; the COVID-Net Open Source Initiative' discussed by Dr. Alexander Wong, Professor and Canada Research Chair, University of Waterloo. Viewers will understand the potential role of artificial intelligence in the context of clinical decision support and risk factors related to the use of artificial intelligence.
"Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially machine learning, has grown and proliferated in a ground-changing way across different industries and sectors," said Dr. Alexander Wong, Professor and Canada Research Chair at the University of Waterloo. "AI is particularly poised to make a tremendous impact in healthcare and biotechnology, especially in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic that has put stress on healthcare systems worldwide. During the Labroots conference, I will share how AI is being leveraged for COVID-19 clinical decision support, and treatment planning through the lens of the COVID-Net open source initiative aimed at building high-performing deep learning AI models and diverse data repositories for the scientific community and clinical community to leverage to advance the field."
Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots, commented, "We are thrilled to highlight this year's Clinical Diagnostics & Research conference as a milestone event devoted to key topics presented by some of the brightest minds in the field, and proudly representing our 12th consecutive year in doing so! Labroots remains diligent and committed to bringing novel research to the forefront and advance patient access to innovative medical technologies and improve patient care."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform, this interactive environment allows participants to connect seamlessly across desktop and mobile devices. The lobby equipped with a leaderboard and gamification, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts, poster hall to explore date and engage in live chat conversations, exhibit hall highlighting recent contributions in the field, and a networking lounge to encourage collaborations, including a social media wall and photo booth, are all signature rooms within the event providing a world-class educational experience for participants.
Labroots, an approved provider of continuing education programs in the clinical laboratory sciences by the ASCLS P.A.C.E. ® Program and by attending this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education Credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.
