YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is pleased to bring its Forensic Sciences virtual event hosted on May 5th, to a global audience of forensic experts, research scholars, toxicology and healthcare professionals, top scientists, and leading academic institutions, while marking its 3rd consecutive year.
The comprehensive agenda will explore the latest developments in forensic research from evidence to testimony, challenges in forensic research, forensic genealogy, the application of analytical methods, and timely insights into the COVID-19 impact on Forensic Science.
Attendees will also learn from distinguished speakers sharing informative findings in forensic pathology, from crime scene to courtroom: evidence to testimony, decomposition odor research and the impact of COVD-19 on studies, identification and interpretation of fly pattern evidence at crime scenes, the opioid crisis – challenges for forensic toxicologists, leveraging bioinformatic resources to better tackle DNA profiles, combining morphological and chemical identification for the interrogation of forensic traces, ionization analysis to aid the forensic chemist, and microbiomes after death all rounding out the educational discussions throughout the day.
The program kicks off with a keynote delivery titled, 'Forensic Genetic Genealogy, a Revolutionary New Tool for Solving Cold Cases,' presented by Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, Founder of Identifinders International. Dr. Fitzpatrick, widely recognized as the founder of modern forensic genealogy, and who pioneered the use of genetic genealogy on cold cases spanning decades, will share her extensive background and expertise explaining the development of genetic genealogy as a forensic tool, the basic forensic genetic genealogy identification methodology, and review practical case studies.
"Forensic genetic genealogy (FGG) has demonstrated itself as a powerful tool for cold case work, arguably the most important development in human identification since the introduction of CODIS in the early 1990s," states Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, Founder of Identifinders International. "While the 2018 identification of the Golden State Killer using FGG was the event that caught the world's attention, FGG had already been successful for generating forensic intelligence and solving cold cases for nearly a decade. Yet there are concerns about the use of FGG by law enforcement. Unlike conventional forensic identification methods, FGG depends on crowd-sourced data that originates from commercial Direct-to-Consumer DNA testing companies. This has raised concerns over privacy versus public safety. During the Labroots conference, we will discuss how FGG has developed as an exciting new tool in the forensic toolbox, along with simple case studies that illustrate how FGG is being used to solve what were thought to be intractable cases sometimes decades old."
Following, Dr. Henry C. Lee, one of the world's foremost forensic scientists whose work has made him a landmark in criminal investigations and bringing decades of remarkable expertise in some of the most challenging cases over 50 years, will deliver a keynote talk discussing forensic evidence; from scene to lab to court.
"We are excited to lead the scientific community in the discussion of current advancements in the field of forensic sciences, while offering our audience the continued opportunity to exchange ideas through collaboration," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer at Labroots. "Our lineup of speakers in their respective fields, and hot topics represents fascinating research; and we're delighted to explore the latest challenges and innovations at Forensic Sciences, 2021."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform, while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment is complete with a lobby, auditorium, poster hall, and a networking lounge to offer participants an enriched learning experience. By attending this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education Credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.
