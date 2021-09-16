YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced Cell Biology 2021 virtual event, marking its 5th year, hosted on September 22, 2021. With an anticipated attendance of over 11,000 participants, the conference provides its distinguished speakers a unique opportunity to interact and share their research and advancements with the global life science community.
The informative agenda will introduce the latest scientific findings and highlight some of the brightest minds in the field, while exploring sessions on Basic Cell Biology, Translational Cell Biology, Quantitative Cell Biology, and Extracellular Vesicles.
Leading off the day, Dr. Mark McNiven, George M. Eisenberg Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Director, Mayo Center for Biomedical Discovery will deliver a keynote presentation titled "Membrane-Cytoskeletal Dynamics in Disease" aimed at providing insights into the membrane trafficking processes that play a key role in diseases and neoplasia of the liver and pancreas and define a role for an anti-viral dynamin in mitochondrial integrity. Dr. McNiven added, "Because of the recent technological advances in cellular, tissue and animal imaging, combined with the ability to obtain rapid sequencing and proteomic data, now more than ever, is the most exciting time to be a discovery scientist."
This year's event not only serves as a vehicle for inspiring science, but also facilitates thought-provoking discussions on various disciplines in the field of cell biology such as emerging topics on microfluidic based dynamic imaging, regulation of microtubule dynamics during growth cone guidance and cell migration, mechanisms of podocyte damage in Alport Syndrome: insights from the Alport-on-a chip system, regulation of actin dynamics by mical enzymes, measuring chimeric antigen T-cell activation one molecule at a time, novel anti-bladder cancer therapeutics, highlighting a few presentations to be shared.
"At Labroots, we remain dedicated to advancing scientific discovery and recognizing scientific achievements and offering our attendees and renowned experts the unique opportunity to promote new collaborations," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots. "We are delighted to produce Cell Biology 2021 for the 5th consecutive year revealing novel approaches and new knowledge for the better understanding of cell biology in research."
Produced on Labroots' highly interactive platform allowing the capability to connect seamlessly across all desktops and mobile devices, the online event delivers a comprehensive educational experience. Attendees will visit the lobby equipped with leaderboard and gamification, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts (new feature added to chat during the scheduled keynote presentation), poster hall to explore data and engage in live chat conversations, exhibit hall to interact with sponsors and view their products and technologies, and a virtual lounge to connect with colleagues, including a social media wall and a photo booth.
By participating, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per watched presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.
Join the online conversation and use the official event hashtag #LRcellbio to stay up to date on the latest information.
