YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced the first event of the year, continuing its commitment to offer the latest research and advancements while exploring the impacts of the coronavirus disease. The ongoing Coronavirus Virtual Event Series, scheduled on April 14th, aims to provide valuable and relevant guidance as this crisis evolves. The preceding events last year (April 2nd, June 17th, September 17th; and December 3rd) remain on demand for continuous viewing with record attendance.
This prestigious forum brings together thousands of innovative researchers, clinicians, top scientists and epidemiologists, healthcare and medical professionals, and prominent academia and industry from leading institutions on a global basis.
The informative agenda will showcase some of the brightest minds in the field as well-renowned leaders deliver lectures including, a few separate industry panel presentations on a two-pronged approach to tackle COVID-19: lessons learned from temporal and spatial expression analysis of infected tissue, new challenges for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics: viral load testing and variant strain genotyping, and automated solutions for SARV-CoV-2 variant identification and surveillance.
The full day program highlights the following stellar keynote deliveries titled:
'The Impact of the New COVID-19 Variants and Vaccine Rollout on the Pandemic' presented by Dr. Ali H. Mokdad, Chief Strategy Officer, Population Health, University of Washington. Dr. Mokdad stated, "With seasonality and the vaccination campaign, we will see a decline in cases and deaths in the US in the coming months. But we are not out of danger given the steady relaxation of social distancing mandates and steady increases in mobility combined with the spread of new variants such as B.1.1.7. We need to remain vigilant."
'What the NIH Serosurvey Tells Us So Far and Why We Should Try to Develop a Broadly Protective/Universal Beta-Coronavirus Vaccine" revealed by Dr. Matthew J. Memoli, Director, LID Clinical Studies Unit, Laboratory of Infectious Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health
'New Vaccine and Antiviral Strategies for COVID-19' shared by Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, Professor, Departments of Microbiology and Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Garcia-Sastre said, "Even though the current COVID-19 vaccines are very successful, our quest for better antivirals and vaccines against COVID-19 is still ongoing."
Additional key sessions round out the day uncovering solutions for SARS-CoV-2 strain lineage surveillance, monitoring viral genomes to ensure test performance is not impacted by random mutations, the difference between RT-PCR testing and whole genome sequencing and why sequencing based pandemic surveillance is so important to the national response to virus spread, is SNP genotyping a better approach for monitoring for known variants of concern, new technologies for accessible, durable and broadly protective coronavirus vaccines, and the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, naming a few of the talks.
Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots commented, "By promoting discussions and the exchange of ideas from such high-caliber specialists, we hope to accelerate the progress in fighting COVID-19." "Labroots has a solid reputation and non-stop dedication to providing enlightening educational content to the scientific community. As we know, COVID-19 has become a global pandemic of which we have not seen in over a century, and with the evolving landscape and growing concerns of this disease, we are delighted to share such critical information and facilitate collaboration across healthcare verticals to advance the response to COVID-19."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment is complete with a lobby, auditorium, poster and exhibit halls (to drive innovations and highlight the latest products and technologies), and networking lounge offering attendees a one-stop enriched learning experience. By participating in this virtual event series, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation.
For more information or to register for the event, click here. Participants can use the official event hashtag #LRcoronavirus to join the conversation and stay up to date on the latest event information.
