YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LabRoots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is pleased to announce its Bioprocessing Virtual Event to be hosted on April 7th, 2021 providing a premier forum for three consecutive years solving today's challenges, and how to improve process efficiencies and maintain product quality across all aspects of bioprocessing.
This one-day virtual conference will unite thousands of academia and industry experts, leading scientists, research scholars, and engineers across the globe to discover the latest research and findings in tracks including, Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Analytical and Quality Development, Cell and Gene Therapies, and Manufacturing.
This year's agenda kicks off with a keynote delivery presented by David Wood, Professor, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Ohio State University, exploring a convenient self-cleaving affinity tag for research and manufacturing applications, and the basic design and tag methods for protein purification. Attendees will also learn how a single platform can now be used from the earliest high-throughput discovery efforts through full-scale clinical production.
"The development and clinical approval of new biopharmaceuticals relies on highly effective purification methods at each state of the process," said David Wood, Professor, Ohio State University. "In early discovery and preclinical studies, researchers rely on tag-based methods due to their simplicity and power. At clinical scales however, each product requires that a new and complex chromatographic method be developed that is independent of any tag. Our technology can bridge this gap by providing a practical self-removing tag for use as a unified purification platform for use at research to manufacturing scale. I'm delighted to share with the audience the result of a single approach for early discovery to market, where time-consuming transitions from research to commercial scale processes are avoided via LabRoots' virtual stage," added Wood.
Following, Patricia McNeill, Associate Director, Culture Development, Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceuticals, will explain phase appropriate DOE strategies to minimize development timelines and maximize product life-cycle efficiency and the importance of system variability on the DOE settings and levels explored, during the second keynote presentation.
The one-day program highlights high-caliber scientific content with discussions on an evolution in disposable solutions, optimizing transfection to generate high-titer AAV and lentiviral vectors, a next generation simulation tool for the characterization and optimization of gassed and/or stirred bioreactors, characterization and scale translation of a parallel microbioreactor system for cell culture process development, and model-based control for continuous viral inactivation of biopharmaceuticals, naming a few presented by prominent leaders in the industry.
"Now in its third year, this assembly reveals the critical challenges facing bioprocess R&D, quality and analytics," said Tracy Salcido, Vice President of Labroots. "We're delighted to deliver this annual meeting and continue our commitment to deliver quality, educational content and networking opportunities while sharing cutting-edge research in the bioprocessing sector."
Produced on LabRoot's robust platform, while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment offers a complete one-stop collaboration with a lobby, exhibit and poster halls (to drive innovations and highlight the latest technologies), and networking lounge offering attendees an enriched learning experience. By participating and attending this event, Continuing Education credit (1 per presentation) can be earned for a maximum of 35 credits.
For more information or to register for the event, click here. Use #LRbioprocessing to join the conversation!
About LabRoots
LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, LabRoots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, LabRoots, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE LabRoots