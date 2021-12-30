PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics, a company focused on human milk-based nutrition for premature infants, announced the finalization of an engineering agreement with Sweden-based Tetra Pak, positioning the company to be the category leader in human milk-based products.
Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, serving the dairy, cheese, ice cream, beverages, and prepared food industries. Their focus on safety led to early discussions about how a collaboration can enable LactaLogics to become a high-volume supplier, meeting the company's goal of producing 60 million ounces of human milk-based products a year.
In advance of securing this engineering work agreement, LactaLogics processed milk three separate times at Tetra Pak's Denton, Texas-based Product Development Center to test their technology.
- The first run validated gentle-UHT as able to offer superior retention of proteins, immune factors, and HMOs while protecting the milk against dangerous bacteria, viruses, molds, and spores
- Run two created flexible calorie and protein amounts, allowing a move forward with in-hospital and outpatient pilot programs
- Our third run validated the commercialization process, clearing the way for large scale manufacturing of breast milk
"Following our three commercial-grade processing runs, we've spent the last year working closely with Tetra Pak to develop our engineering plans," shared Glenn Snow, CEO and Co-Founder of LactaLogics. "It's exciting to share the result of the hard work our team has put into this project. We know where every wire will be, every pipe. This level of due diligence gives us and our investors confidence in our standard operating procedures, ability to scale, and to hit our processing goals."
Jean-Pierre Berlan, Processing Director for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, shared, "We're committed to our vision of a world where everyone, everywhere, has access to safe and nutritious food. Working with LactaLogics allows us to apply innovation and deep industry knowledge to a new category. It's exciting to see our processing systems be used in such a meaningful way."
Starting from their small research and development (R&D) runs and iteratively moving to their large-scale processing runs, LactaLogics has been able to validate their approach for not only aseptic processing but all the parts that make up large-scale manufacturing. This includes donor screening, donor qualification, donor care, milk screening, milk pooling, and milk testing.
Finalizing this engineering agreement is one more step to accomplishing LactaLogics' mission, getting all premature infants access to an exclusive human milk diet.
NICUs wanting to learn more can contact LactaLogics at http://www.lactalogics.com.
