MIAMI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (OTCPK: LTSA) today confirmed the second quarter 2020 monthly cash dividends for its 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The $0.1667 per share dividends are payable as follows:
Record Date
Payment Date
April 15, 2020
April 28, 2020
May 15, 2020
May 28, 2020
June 15, 2020
June 29, 2020
About Ladenburg
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (OTCPK: LTSA; LTSL; LTSF; LTSK; LTSH) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advisor Group Holdings, Inc., which is owned by private investment funds sponsored by Reverence Capital Partners, LLC. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.
