MIAMI, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (OTCPK: LTSA) today confirmed the second quarter 2020 monthly cash dividends for its 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The $0.1667 per share dividends are payable as follows:

Record Date

Payment Date

April 15, 2020

April 28, 2020

May 15, 2020

May 28, 2020

June 15, 2020 

June 29, 2020

About Ladenburg

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (OTCPK: LTSA; LTSL; LTSF; LTSK; LTSH) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advisor Group Holdings, Inc., which is owned by private investment funds sponsored by Reverence Capital Partners, LLC. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

Contact: 

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens


Haven Tower Group


424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854


jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com           

 

