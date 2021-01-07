-- Acquiring industry leader in commercial roofing and building envelope solutions to position it for continued growth -- A milestone in the transformation of LafargeHolcim to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building materials and solutions -- Strengthening LafargeHolcim's biggest market, the US, with annual sales to exceed USD 6bn -- Plans to expand in Europe and Latin America to become the global leader in flat roofing systems -- Sale to enable Bridgestone to strengthen investments in company's tire business and fast-growing mobility solutions business