NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laidlaw Venture Partners, the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced the addition of Jeff Conroy and George Serafin to its Board of Advisors. As industry leaders in Business Development and Regulatory/Compliance, both Conroy and Serafin bring years of strategic experience to Laidlaw Venture Partners and will be instrumental in the development and evolution of our innovative companies.
"As we continue to build our portfolio companies it is imperative that we tap industry experts for their years of knowledge and service in this space," said Matthew Eitner, Chief Executive Officer, Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. "We are thrilled to have George and Jeff join the Laidlaw Venture Partners' board, as they both bring a truly unique perspective with their background and leadership. Very few individuals have led this industry from so many vantage points, and we look forward to their contribution to the continued growth of Laidlaw Venture Partners as a market driver in medicine and medical device development."
"Laidlaw Venture Partners portfolio companies are at the forefront of technology in helping to inspire better medical practices and solutions during this critical period for healthcare in our country. We thrive on working with select firms that, when partnered with capital markets, strategic and advisory capabilities, maximizes corporate value and progresses innovation in areas including preclinical programs, earlier stage programs in drug reformulation and medical technology," said Matt Duffy, Managing Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners. "The addition of both George and Jeff help solidify our vision for helping to drive innovation and bring necessary healthcare solutions to market."
Jeff Conroy currently serves as the CEO of Embody, a DARPA-funded medical device company developing regenerative implants for tendon and ligament repair. Founded in 2014, Embody has been funded with over $20 million in non-dilutive funding from DARPA, US Army and US Air Force based upon the needs of elite warfighters. Embody has raised $9.5 million in investor funding and will launch Tapestry for Achilles and Rotator Cuff repair in 2020.
As the Managing Director of Windward Investments, Jeff has provided strategy and licensing/sale related advisory services to life sciences companies where he has completed over $5.2 billion in transactions across CNS, specialty, oncology, infectious disease, cardiovascular and the medical technology/medical device areas. From 2012 to 2019, Jeff served as the principal advisor to Especificos Stendhal SA de CV, a Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Jeff also serves as an independent Director of Cingulate Therapeutics, a CNS company developing ADHD therapeutics where he serves on the Audit and Compensation committees. Jeff is a Director of Odyssey Group International, a company developing therapeutics to treat rare diseases.
George Serafin has 30+ years of experience in the areas of R&D, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, quality control/laboratory, quality assurance, regulatory, compliance, corporate/operations, and information technology across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, and consumer healthcare. Currently George serves as Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting in the Health Solutions practice responsible for the integrated delivery of services and solutions focused on assisting life sciences clients with solving their most complex problems and achieving their strategic and operational objectives.
With Mr. Serafin's broad and deep knowledge and "molecule-to-patient" perspective, he has assisted clients across five continents in the development and execution of business and risk strategies that promote innovation and growth, operational efficiency and process excellence, and sustained regulatory compliance involving business process transformation and technology enablement including enterprise systems, digital technology, cloud computing, intelligent automation, and advanced analytics.
Prior to consulting, Mr. Serafin worked for Novartis, Roche, and Fresenius Medical Care, starting in research and development, and then progressing across the value chain with increasing levels of responsibility in engineering, manufacturing/operations, quality, and regulatory. He also worked for SAP and led the development of SAP's Life Sciences solution and served as its life sciences solutions leader.
Pat Gallagher, Managing Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners, continued: "Both George and Jeff have extensive background in leading technology innovation and development across companies of all sizes and we are fortunate to have them join our board. George brings a keen understanding of technology and possess a regulatory acumen that is essential in building sustainable companies, and Jeff's years of experience leading successful and strategic initiatives across a host of transactions and companies make both valuable additions and we are excited to tap their years of experience as we continue to build our already impressive roster of portfolio companies."
"This is an exciting time of growth for Laidlaw Venture Partners, and the addition of both George and Jeff to an already impressive board of advisors only strengthens our commitment to our companies and investors," said James Ahern, Founding Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners.
About Laidlaw & Company
Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors.
Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully-disclosed basis through INTL FCStone Financial Inc., a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.
Laidlaw Wealth Management is an affiliate of, and Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA, of Laidlaw & Company.
