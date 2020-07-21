SARASOTA, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company"), a clinical-stage development company of revolutionary antimicrobial Bisphosphocin® pharmaceuticals for rapid localized treatment of serious antibiotic-resistant and antifungal infections, today announced that Peter B. Corr, Ph.D., has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. Dr. Corr assumes the role from Steve Parkinson, who continues to serve as President and CEO.
Dr. Corr, a pharmaceutical industry veteran of more than 26 years, will help guide the company as it completes a private financing underway and advances its clinical programs using antimicrobial Bisphosphocins for the treatment of serious infections of the lungs, bladder, skin and other tissues, including those caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, yeast and fungi.
Dr. Corr, who until December 2006, served as Senior Vice President for Science and Technology of Pfizer Inc., and also headed up worldwide pharmaceutical research and development for Pfizer, previously served as Executive Vice President, Pfizer Global Research & Development and President, Worldwide Development. He also served as Senior Vice President, Discovery Research, at Monsanto/Searle and then, President of Pharmaceutical Research and Development at Warner Lambert/Parke Davis.
Dr. Corr is Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Auven Therapeutics Management LLLP., and was Chairman of the Board of Directors for ADC Therapeutics, S.A., founded by Auven, from its inception in 2011 through the completion of its upsized $267 million initial public offering in May, 2020. Dr. Corr is Founder and Chairman of the Board of Imvax Inc., a research and development company focused on cancer with an initial emphasis on glioblastoma and other solid tumors.
In addition, Dr. Corr has served as Chairman of the Science & Regulatory Executive Committee of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA); Chairman of the PhRMA Foundation Board of Directors; and Chairman of the Hever Group for six years, representing Chief Scientific Officers (CSO's) across the European and U.S. based pharmaceutical industry. He is a former Governor of the New York Academy of Sciences (and previous Chairman of the Board of Governors). Additionally, he was Chairman of the Board of the International Partnership for Microbiocides and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Critical Path Institute. He served as a founding member of the Board of Directors of Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., until the sale of the company in 2014. He is a Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Patient Assist VI which provides medicines to indigent patients in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He currently serves on the National Council for Washington University School of Medicine.
Dr. Corr received his doctorate from Georgetown University School of Medicine and spent 18 years as a researcher in molecular biology and pharmacology at Washington University, St. Louis, ultimately becoming Professor, Department of Medicine (Cardiology) and Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Biology. His research has been published in more than 160 scientific manuscripts. Dr. Corr is the recipient of numerous awards and honors.
Steve Parkinson, President and CEO of Lakewood-Amedex, commented, "We are excited to have such an accomplished industry veteran of Dr. Corr's stature assume the role of Chairman of Lakewood-Amedex Therapeutics. Dr. Corr's great experience in three major pharmaceutical companies, now all part of Pfizer, means he truly understands the growing problem of microbial resistance and the need for new antimicrobials and antifungals to fight this major threat. Dr. Corr will certainly guide us in the right direction."
Dr. Corr commented, "I have long recognized, and can't overstate, the importance of bringing novel antimicrobial products to market to fight the growing threat from antimicrobial resistance. I have been helping the Company over the last 18 months due to the importance of their work. I look forward to working formally with the team at Lakewood-Amedex to advance the exciting clinical pipeline of Bisphosphocin products and to establishing the company as a leader in the field. The developments being made at Lakewood-Amedex will, I believe, be of immense importance to the world, as evidenced recently, by the $1 billion commitment of several major pharmaceutical companies to this area."
About Lakewood-Amedex Therapeutics Inc.
Lakewood-Amedex Therapeutics is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of anti-infective products, including first-in-class antimicrobial compounds. The company's products and technology are covered by an extensive patent portfolio consisting of granted and/or issued patents and pending patent applications covering many major pharmaceutical markets. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is a novel synthetic broad-spectrum antimicrobial proven to be effective in killing a wide range of Gram-positive, Gram-negative and antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi and has recently completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers.
