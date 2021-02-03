MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LANDR Audio announced today the acquisition of Audiu.net, a platform that was built to help musicians hone their skills with a community of peers. LANDR used part of its Series B funding from 2019 to fund this acquisition, and has additional plans to use this money to continue aggressive expansion into new areas.
"The addition of Audiu.net's technology will allow us to accelerate our progress to becoming a single platform that can meet all of the modern musician's creation, collaboration and distribution needs," said Pascal Pilon, CEO and co-founder of LANDR. "Ed and Mike built something with Audiu that really resonated with musicians. This aligns perfectly with LANDR's mission to empower musicians at all stages of their careers."
"This decision is clearly a beneficial one for all of us, and for the future of music. Technology has become the ultimate collaborator, helping musicians around the world to create music that truly reflects their vision," added Ed Worboys, founder of Audiu.net and RepostExchange, a community-powered music promotion platform. "Our existing clients, of course, can be assured of a best-in-class onboarding experience."
While the current Audiu platform has been retired, existing Audiu community members can still benefit from the same tools and services on the LANDR platform. Some of Audiu's technology has already been successfully and seamlessly integrated into LANDR products, such as LANDR Network. LANDR plans to further leverage Audiu's technology with new product releases focused on digital collaboration in spring 2021.
Founded in 2013, LANDR was originally known for its pioneering AI mastering service, but in recent years has expanded its service offering to better serve musicians. The digital music creation market is estimated to reach $6.26B by end of 2022, and LANDR is positioned to be the only company with a platform that provides tools and solutions for every step of the digital music creation process.
The current offering on LANDR includes AI mastering, distribution to 150+ stores, a samples marketplace, video chat and collaboration tools built for musicians, affordable plugins, and a comprehensive and competitive service marketplace that caters to both professionals and musicians new to the industry.
About LANDR
LANDR empowers musicians to create and get heard. As a pioneer in big data and machine learning for the music industry, LANDR provides millions of independent artists and labels with a single space to learn about, collaborate on, master, release and monetize music online. Since launching in 2014, LANDR has consistently built tools that level the playing field for musicians, combining into a self-serve platform that is affordable and invaluable at every stage of the music creation lifecycle.
