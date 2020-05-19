NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics Inc, the leading uCPE and MEC Whitebox Solutions™ provider, today announced its partnership with flexiWAN, the pioneer in open source SD-WAN software, to offer SD-WAN solution in an open, modular and vendor-agnostic architecture which allows for dynamic loading of router and management networking applications bringing to networking the concepts of the mobile application (different from the VNF concept that is also possible). With this strategic partnership, Lanner's white-box uCPE hardware NCA-1510 becomes pre-validated for flexiWAN's SD-WAN to liberate enterprises and service providers from vendor lock-in equipment, allowing the implementation of third-party VNF and simplified management in traffic routing and application-optimization.
Designed as an uCPE for edge networks, NCA-1510 is built in open architecture for wide compatibility to allow zero-touch provisioning so that multiple VNFs can be pre-configured before shipment and actual deployment. To optimize virtualization workloads at edge networks, NCA-1510 features 4~8 core Intel® Atom™ C3000 CPU (codenamed Denverton), and is built-in with Intel's SR-IOV /Intel® AES-NI for high-performance virtualization and cryptography, GbE LAN/10GbE SFP+ interface, and Intel® QuickAssist Technology for hardware-based crypto acceleration.
"flexiWAN is known for its open-source SD-WAN software making it ideal for our uCPE white box strategy," said Jeans Tseng, VP and GM of the Telecom Application Business Unit of Lanner. "We teamed up with flexiWAN to present how open-source SD-WAN solutions not only accelerate enterprise and service provider SD-WAN deployments, but offers an alternative solution with a lower cost of ownership and a higher degree of flexibility."
flexiWAN offers a comprehensive, centrally managed SD-WAN open source solution. Through its application framework, it allows for 3rd party networking applications to be dynamically loaded and run in the flexiEdge data flow and flexiManage efficiently. By this, enterprises and service providers can deploy an SD-WAN solution that answers their specific networking requirements while achieving significant cost savings and reduction of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This innovative model yields the following benefits:
- By deploying only the required capabilities, software cost is reduced as well as hardware requirements. Capabilities that are not required by the enterprise are not deployed, hence, SW licensing and HW cost are reduced (allowing for bare-metal or VM deployments)
- The open and modular characteristics of flexiWAN allow service providers and MSPs to offer SD-WAN services that are in-line with their networking strategy, well-integrated with their systems and business applications hence, carry differentiated factors compared to simply reselling closed box SD-WAN solutions widely common today on the market
- The ability to dynamically load applications into the system allows for future proof SD-WAN solutions as new technologies will be added as applications instead of requiring a forklift replacement of the SD-WAN system.
- The freemium business model and open-source nature of the system allows for trouble-free on-boarding of users to the system
"We are honored to work with Lanner, a leading uCPE vendor. This partnership allows our customers to benefit from the global presence and distribution of Lanner which will allow enterprises and service providers to quickly deploy and onboard flexiWAN for their customers and solve all the logistics of hardware handling," commented Amir Zmora, CEO and co-founder of flexiWAN. "Joint customers using flexiWAN on this Lanner device found it smooth to utilize the joint solution."
About Lanner Electronics
Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers, and application developers. www.lannerinc.com
About flexiWAN
To learn more about flexiWAN's unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.