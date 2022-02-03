Lannett Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lannett Company, Inc.)

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. 

"For the quarter, ongoing and increasing competitive pricing pressure across our product offering negatively impacted net sales and gross margin," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "While we anticipate this pricing environment to persist over the near term, we continue to execute on our core strategies to build our product pipeline, advance our durable insulin and respiratory assets and reduce costs throughout the organization. We also continue to maintain a solid cash position, which was more than $98 million at December 31, 2021.

 "Last month, the FDA completed its safety review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for our biosimilar insulin glargine and concluded that we may proceed with the proposed clinical investigation. We expect the pivotal clinical trial to commence next month and be completed by early next year. If the trial is successful, we would anticipate filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) shortly thereafter and potentially launching the product by early 2024, if approved by the FDA. Regarding the pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for our generic Advair Diskus® product, we expect to receive feedback from the FDA later this month.

 "Looking ahead, we have revised our guidance down to reflect, in part, a targeted product optimization effort, a delay in the expected launch of a key product, fewer new supply requests anticipated for the balance of this year, as well as the previously mentioned competitive environment for a number of our oral generic products."

Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives - Update

In November 2021, the company announced a restructuring plan to further optimize operations, improve efficiencies and reduce costs to improve competitiveness. The plan is expected to be largely completed by the end of the current fiscal year and generate approximately $20 million of cost savings annually. Thus far, the company has completed the restructuring of its R&D function and targeted headcount reductions.

Second Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021

GAAP basis:

  • Net sales were $86.5 million compared with $133.9 million
  • Gross profit was $5.7 million, or 7% of net sales. This compares with $0.8 million, or 1% of net sales, which included a $23.2 million inventory write down and $5.0 million to expense the cost to renew a product distribution contract
  • Asset impairment charges primarily related to the November 2021 Restructuring Plan and ongoing competitive pressure were $49.4 million. Asset impairment charges were $198.0 million in last year's second quarter
  • Net loss was $81.1 million, or $2.01 per share, compared with $171.9 million, or $4.36 per share

Non-GAAP basis:

  • Net sales were $86.5 million compared with $133.9 million
  • Adjusted gross profit was $9.7 million, or 11% of net sales, compared with $31.1 million, or 23% of net sales
  • Adjusted interest expense increased to $12.9 million from $10.5 million
  • Adjusted net loss was $15.9 million, or $0.39 per share, versus adjusted net income of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share
  • Negative adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million versus adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million

Guidance for Fiscal 2022

Based on its current outlook, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2022, as follows:



GAAP

Adjusted*

Net sales

$335 million to $360 million, down from $370 million to $400 million

$335 million to $360 million, down from $370 million to $400 million

Gross margin %

Approximately 10% to 11%, down from approximately 15% to 17%

Approximately 14% to 15%, down from approximately 19% to 21%

R&D expense

$23 million to $26 million, down from $25 million to $28 million

$23 million to $26 million, down from $25 million to $28 million

SG&A expense

$66.5 million to $69.5 million, up from $64 million to $67 million

$55 million to $58 million, unchanged

Restructuring expense

$3 million to $4 million

$--

Asset impairment

$49.4 million

$--

Interest and other

Approximately $58 million, unchanged

Approximately $52 million, unchanged

Effective tax rate

Approximately 0% to 5%, unchanged

Approximately 23% to 24%, up from 22% to 23%

Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

$0 to $8 million, down from $22 million to $32 million

Capital expenditures

$10 million to $14 million, unchanged

$10 million to $14 million, unchanged

*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its results of operations for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 888-771-4371 from the U.S. or Canada, or 847-585-4405 from international locations, passcode 50278391. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The Company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) asset impairment charges, (4) non-cash interest expense, as well as (5) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

ADVAIR DISKUS® is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance.  Any such statements, including, but not limited to, the timing related to commencing and successfully completing the pivotal clinical trial, filing the Biologics License Application and successfully launching biosimilar insulin glargine; timing related to receiving FDA approval and successfully launching generic Advair Diskus; the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results; successfully reducing expenses as a result of the restructuring and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's revised guidance for fiscal 2022, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release.  The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:    

Robert Jaffe



Robert Jaffe Co., LLC



(424) 288-4098

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)













December 31, 2021



June 30, 2021















ASSETS











Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$                                  98,635



$                    93,286

Accounts receivable, net

66,275



98,834

Inventories



105,779



109,545

Income taxes receivable

35,847



35,050

Assets held for sale



12,733



2,678

Other current assets



15,345



14,170

Total current assets

334,614



353,563

Property, plant and equipment, net

143,104



166,674

Intangible assets, net



90,972



137,835

Operating lease right-of-use asset 

10,227



10,559

Other assets



16,020



15,106

TOTAL ASSETS



$                               594,937



$                  683,737





























LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$                                  25,988



$                    29,585

Accrued expenses



11,206



13,077

Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses

9,606



10,680

Rebates payable



25,205



19,025

Royalties payable



10,687



13,779

Restructuring liability



620



8

Current operating lease liabilities

2,054



2,045

Other current liabilities

3,885



2,270

Total current liabilities

89,251



90,469

Long-term debt, net



603,484



590,683

Long-term operating lease liabilities

10,554



11,047

Other liabilities



17,808



19,009

TOTAL LIABILITIES



721,097



711,208















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,053,623 and 40,913,148 shares issued;







40,500,320 and 39,576,606 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

42



41

Additional paid-in capital

360,765



355,239

Accumulated deficit



(468,193)



(364,766)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(519)



(548)

Treasury stock (1,553,303 and 1,336,542 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

(18,255)



(17,437)

Total stockholders' deficit

(126,160)



(27,471)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$                               594,937



$                  683,737















 





















LANNETT COMPANY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























Three months ended 



Six months ended 







December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020























Net sales



$               86,508



$         133,920



$             188,033



$         260,399



Cost of sales 



76,990



124,488



157,998



216,675



Amortization of intangibles



3,808



8,657



7,804



17,246



Gross profit



5,710



775



22,231



26,478



Operating expenses:



















Research and development expenses



4,747



5,644



10,511



12,183



Selling, general and administrative expenses



18,791



13,730



37,696



28,866



Restructuring expenses



891



-



891



4,043



Asset impairment charges



49,361



198,000



49,361



198,000



Total operating expenses



73,790



217,374



98,459



243,092



Operating loss



(68,080)



(216,599)



(76,228)



(216,614)



Other income (expense):



















Investment income



46



43



80



88



Interest expense



(14,430)



(13,496)



(28,654)



(27,982)



Other



11



28



(51)



5



Total other expense



(14,373)



(13,425)



(28,625)



(27,889)



Loss before income tax



(82,453)



(230,024)



(104,853)



(244,503)



Income tax benefit



(1,368)



(58,076)



(1,426)



(66,056)



Net loss



$             (81,085)



$       (171,948)



$           (103,427)



$        (178,447)























Loss per common share (1):



















     Basic



$                  (2.01)



$             (4.36)



$                  (2.58)



$              (4.55)



     Diluted



$                  (2.01)



$             (4.36)



$                  (2.58)



$              (4.55)























Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):



















     Basic



40,358,127



39,443,441



40,142,974



39,257,211



     Diluted



40,358,127



39,443,441



40,142,974



39,257,211























(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.



 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

































Six months ended December 31, 2021



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross

Margin %

R&D expenses

SG&A

expenses

Restructuring

expenses

Asset

impairment

charges

Operating

loss

Other expense

Loss before

income tax

Income tax

benefit

Net loss

Diluted loss

per share (j)







GAAP Reported

$           188,033

$           157,998

$               7,804

$             22,231

12%

$             10,511

$             37,696

$                891

$             49,361

$           (76,228)

$           (28,625)

$         (104,853)

$              (1,426)

$         (103,427)

$                (2.58)

Adjustments:































Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(7,804)

7,804



-

-

-

-

7,804

-

7,804

-

7,804



Cody API business (b)

-

(50)

-

50



(6)

(270)

-

-

326

-

326

-

326



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(2,102)

-

-

2,102

-

2,102

-

2,102



Restructuring expenses (d)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(891)

-

891

-

891

-

891



 Distribution agreement renewal costs (e)

-

-

-

-



-

(219)

-

-

219

-

219

-

219



Asset impairment charges (f)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

(49,361)

49,361

-

49,361

-

49,361



Non-cash interest (g)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

2,959

2,959

-

2,959



Other (h)

-

(177)

-

177



(1)

(5,944)

-

-

6,122

-

6,122

-

6,122



Tax adjustments (i)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,162)

7,162



































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$             188,033

$             157,771

$                       -

$               30,262

16%

$               10,504

$               29,161

$                    -

$                       -

$               (9,403)

$             (25,666)

$             (35,069)

$               (8,588)

$             (26,481)

$                 (0.66)

































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI 



















(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business























(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

















(d)

To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan























(e)

To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC 

















(f)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY











(g)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs





















(h)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer





(i)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates



















(j)

The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2021 is 40,142,974 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations. 













































 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

































Six months ended December 31, 2020



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin %

R&D expenses

SG&A

expenses

Restructuring

expenses

Asset

impairment

charges

Operating

income

(loss)

Other loss

Income

(loss) before

income tax

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Net

income

(loss)

Diluted

earnings

(loss)

per share (k)







GAAP Reported

$         260,399

$         216,675

$            17,246

$       26,478

10%

$            12,183

$            28,866

$              4,043

$         198,000

$   (216,614)

$          (27,889)

$       (244,503)

$          (66,056)

$   (178,447)

$              (4.55)

Adjustments:































Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(17,246)

17,246



-

-

-

-

17,246

-

17,246

-

17,246



Cody API business (b)

-

(158)

-

158



(5)

(455)

-

-

618

-

618

-

618



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(2,102)

-

-

2,102

-

2,102

-

2,102



Restructuring expenses (d)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(4,043)

-

4,043

-

4,043

-

4,043



Asset impairment charges (e)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

(198,000)

198,000

-

198,000

-

198,000



Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (f)

-

(16,623)

-

16,623



-

-

-

-

16,623

-

16,623



16,623



 Distribution agreement renewal costs (g)

-

(4,966)

-

4,966



-

-

-

-

4,966

-

4,966



4,966



Non-cash interest (h)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

6,250

6,250

-

6,250



Other (i)

-

-

-

-



-

(1,504)

-

-

1,504

-

1,504

-

1,504



Tax adjustments (j)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67,453

(67,453)



































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$            260,399

$            194,928

$                     -

$         65,471

25%

$              12,178

$              24,805

$                     -

$                     -

$         28,488

$            (21,639)

$               6,849

$                1,397

$           5,452

$                 0.13

































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI 

















(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





















(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

















(d)

To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites















(e)

To exclude the federally mandated branded prescription drug fee related to Levothyroxine, a product the Company no longer sells















(f)

To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines 

















(g)

To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC 

















(h)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs





















(i)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement 



















(j)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates



















(k)

The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,257,211 for GAAP and 40,915,504 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations









 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

































Three months ended December 31, 2021



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross

Margin %

R&D expenses

SG&A

expenses

Restructuring

expenses

Asset

impairment

charges

Operating

loss

Other expense

Loss before

income tax

Income tax

benefit

Net loss

Diluted loss

per share (i)







GAAP Reported

$             86,508

$             76,990

$               3,808

$               5,710

7%

$               4,747

$             18,791

$                891

$             49,361

$           (68,080)

$           (14,373)

$           (82,453)

$              (1,368)

$           (81,085)

$                (2.01)

Adjustments:































Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(3,808)

3,808



-

-

-

-

3,808

-

3,808

-

3,808



Cody API business (b)

-

(17)

-

17



-

(257)

-

-

274

-

274

-

274



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(1,051)

-

-

1,051

-

1,051

-

1,051



Restructuring expenses (d)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(891)

-

891

-

891

-

891



Asset impairment charges (e)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

(49,361)

49,361

-

49,361

-

49,361



Non-cash interest (f)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

1,520

1,520

-

1,520



Other (g)

-

(177)

-

177



(1)

(3,525)

-

-

3,703

-

3,703

-

3,703



Tax adjustments (h)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,588)

4,588



































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$               86,508

$               76,796

$                       -

$                 9,712

11%

$                 4,746

$               13,958

$                    -

$                       -

$               (8,992)

$             (12,853)

$             (21,845)

$               (5,956)

$             (15,889)

$                 (0.39)

































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI 



















(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business























(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

















(d)

To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan























(e)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY











(f)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs





















(g)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer







(h)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates



















(i)

The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is 40,358,127 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations. 













































 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended December 31, 2020



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross Profit

Gross

Margin %

R&D expenses

SG&A

expenses

Restructuring

expenses

Operating

income

(loss)

Other expense

Income (loss)

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Net income

(loss)

Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (j)







GAAP Reported

$           133,920

$           124,488

$               8,657

$              775

1%

$               5,644

$             13,730

$           198,000

$     (216,599)

$           (13,425)

$        (230,024)

$           (58,076)

$     (171,948)

$             (4.36)

Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(8,657)

8,657



-

-

-

8,657

-

8,657

-

8,657



Cody API business (b)

-

(84)

-

84



(3)

(28)

-

115

-

115

-

115



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(1,051)

-

1,051

-

1,051

-

1,051



Asset impairment charges (d)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(198,000)

198,000

-

198,000

-

198,000



Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (e)

-

(16,623)

-

16,623



-

-

-

16,623

-

16,623

-

16,623



 Distribution agreement renewal costs (f)

-

(4,966)

-

4,966



-

-

-

4,966

-

4,966

-

4,966



Non-cash interest (g)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

2,973

2,973

-

2,973



Other (h)

-

-

-

-



-

(553)

-

553

-

553

-

553



Tax adjustments (i)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

57,784

(57,784)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$             133,920

$             102,815

$                       -

$           31,105

23%

$                 5,641

$               12,098

$                       -

$           13,366

$             (10,452)

$                2,914

$                  (292)

$             3,206

$                0.08































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI 

















(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





















(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition















(d)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets

















(e)

To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines 















(f)

To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC 















(g)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(i)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(j)

The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,443,441 for GAAP and 41,074,706 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations





































 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)











Three months ended 





December 31, 2021







Net loss



$                               (81,085)







Interest expense



14,430

Depreciation and amortization



9,286

Income tax benefit



(1,368)

EBITDA



(58,737)







Share-based compensation



2,309

Inventory write-down



1,215

Asset impairment charges (a) 



49,361

Investment income



(46)

Other non-operating expense



(11)

Restructuring expenses



891

Reimbursement of legal costs (b)



2,900

Other (c)



1,077

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



$                                  (1,041)

 

(a)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY

(b)

To exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement

(c)

To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer

























 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions)















Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

















Non-GAAP









GAAP



Adjustments



Adjusted























Net sales



 $335 - $360 



-



 $335 - $360 





Gross margin percentage



approx. 10% to 11%



4%

 (a) 

approx. 14% to 15%





R&D expense



 $23 - $26 



-



 $23 - $26 





SG&A expense



 $66.5 - $69.5 



($11.5)

 (b) 

 $55 - $58 





Restructuring expense



 $3 - $4 



 ($3 - $4) 

 (c) 

-





Asset impairment charges



$49.4



($49.4)

 (d) 

-





Interest and other



 approx. $58 



($6)

 (e) 

 approx. $52 





Effective tax rate



 approx. 0% to 5% 



-



 approx. 23% to 24% 





Adjusted EBITDA



 N/A 



 N/A 



 $0 - $8 





Capital expenditures



 $10 - $14 



-



 $10 - $14 























(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI")









(b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement





(c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan





(d) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at

Silarx in Carmel, NY





(e) The adjustment reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs









 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions)











Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance



Low



High









Net loss

$               (166.4)



$               (158.0)









Interest expense

58.0



58.0

Depreciation and amortization

34.0



36.0

Income taxes

-



(8.0)

EBITDA

(74.4)



(72.0)









Share-based compensation

9.0



9.0

Inventory write-down

7.0



8.0

Asset impairment charges (a)

49.4



49.4

Restructuring expenses (b)

3.0



4.0

Reimbursement of legal costs (c)

5.0



7.0

Other (d)

1.0



2.6

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$                       -



$                     8.0









(a) To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets and the facility and certain equipment at Silarx in Carmel, NY

(b) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan

(c) To exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement

(d) To primarily exclude one-time employee retention awards and separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Information Officer

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION



















Three months ended



Six months ended

($ in thousands)

December 31,



December 31,

Medical Indication

2021



2020



2021



2020

Analgesic

$             3,919



$             3,572



$             9,233



$             6,692

Anti-Psychosis

2,095



13,317



5,810



26,345

Cardiovascular

9,753



16,336



23,853



36,050

Central Nervous System

22,340



24,614



45,125



47,139

Endocrinology

8,297



9,496



16,142



12,729

Gastrointestinal

14,023



18,575



29,263



35,675

Infectious Disease

6,520



23,044



19,035



44,976

Migraine

4,446



6,083



9,131



15,773

Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold

1,868



2,267



4,982



3,693

Urinary

1,164



1,361



2,340



2,819

Other

9,111



8,410



18,287



16,044

Contract Manufacturing revenue

2,972



6,845



4,832



12,464

   Net Sales

$            86,508



$          133,920



$          188,033



$          260,399

















 

