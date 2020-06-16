LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced a new partnership with Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education. Institutions have chosen Laserfiche's award-winning solutions for more than three decades to drive digital transformation and student success. This partnership demonstrates Laserfiche's continued commitment to the higher education industry.
Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities in more than 50 countries, enhancing operations and enriching experiences for over 20 million students. The company provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. Through Ellucian Ethos, the higher education data model, institutions are able to connect people, processes and applications to break down silos and drive modernization, agility and growth.
"Students expect their institutions to provide services that are responsive and intuitive, especially as online service delivery becomes the norm," said Laserfiche Director of Strategic Marketing Linda Ding. "Beyond achieving cost and operational efficiencies, this modern digital approach provides crucial business intelligence to inform institutional strategy around retention and completion. We're excited to partner with Ellucian to empower campuses to reimagine the student experience."
Laserfiche has also achieved Ethos Connected Status, allowing for a seamless flow of data across applications through the use of standard integrations and APIs. As a result, institutions will be able to more rapidly deploy electronic forms and process automation that reduce manual data entry, improve information transfer between the SIS and Laserfiche, and streamline key processes including:
- Scheduling and registering for classes
- Verifying that graduation requirements are met
- Processing grades
- Managing academic records
"We are excited that Laserfiche is now Ethos Connected," said Ellucian Senior Director of Partnerships Andrea Henry. "Through Ethos and the Ellucian partner community, institutions are able to use the solutions needed to create an empowered campus where people, processes and technology are all connected and powering coordinated, data-informed programs designed for student success."
The Laserfiche platform empowers colleges and universities to accelerate service delivery with electronic forms and workflow solutions; inform strategic decision-making with reporting dashboards; and strengthen campus-wide information governance with document management and DoD-certified records management tools.
To learn more about Laserfiche solutions for higher education, visit the Laserfiche website.
About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.
Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.
Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.
Connect with Laserfiche:
Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook