Nelson comes to LaserShip as an industry leader with a record of success in supply chain operations, distribution, and transportation.
VIENNA, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the U.S. and leader in last-mile delivery, today announced the appointment of Scott Nelson as the company's new Chief Operating Officer, effective May 9th. Nelson will help drive operational excellence and execute the company's strategy and vision to build a leading transcontinental e-commerce delivery network.
"Scott is a proven supply chain veteran. His expertise, focus, and analytical approach make him uniquely qualified to lead our operations and successfully integrate the LaserShip and OnTrac networks to help our retail and shipping partners reach more consumers with faster, reliable delivery," said Mark Holified, CEO at LaserShip. "We are excited to welcome Scott to the LaserShip/OnTrac team and look forward to what the future holds under his leadership and guidance as our COO."
Scott has held numerous executive and operational leadership roles. Since 2019, Scott has served as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at ScionHealth where he championed the transformation of Scion to a modern, center-led supply chain organization for its 79 acute care hospitals. Prior to his role at ScionHealth, Nelson held leadership positions in supply chain at Cardinal Health and ROi, where he was Chief Operating Officer. He has served as a member of the HealthTrust Supply Chain Advisory and Supplier Diversity Boards for the past three years.
"It's an exciting time to join LaserShip/OnTrac. I am honored to work alongside this exceptional team to help execute this new phase of growth, generate innovative operational improvements across the company, and continue to provide industry-leading delivery services to our retail and shipping customers," said Nelson.
LaserShip and OnTrac announced in late 2021 that they will merge to form the first pure-play, transcontinental partner of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries. The combined company will bring together two complementary operating footprints across the United States and enhance shippers' ability to meet growing demand in the consumer delivery market.
About LaserShip, Inc.
LaserShip is the leader in last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://lasership.com.
