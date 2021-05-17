VERONA, Italy, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get." This famous quote from the well-loved movie Forrest Gump can be applied to more than just the metaphor of life. Take 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls for example, the annual blind wine tasting organized by Veronafiere, much like a box of unlabeled wrapped chocolates, the wines will also be covered up, hidden to mask which bottles are being tasted by a selection of international wine experts chosen for their contrasted backgrounds. Each time a wine is tasted, the judges will be unwrapping the scents, flavors and personal stories held within each bottle. Layers of experience culminated in a finished product, spread open for the world to see.
To have their wines tasted, producers will have to register on the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls platform https://www.5starwines.it/apply-now/?lang=en by May 20th, 2021. Selected wines will not only have tailored tasting notes, but they will also receive a diploma displaying their score, and will be featured on the "Critics" section on the biggest wine dedicated searching engine Wine Searcher https://www.wine-searcher.com/ moreover, their scores will be published in the wine guide that takes its name from the selection. "5StarWines – the Book" - this as well as a multitude of communication tools will also be provided to producers of selected wines, to help them spread the word regarding their results.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its fifth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2020 edition, over 2000 bottles took part in the competition and 847 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
