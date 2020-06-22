VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE" or the "Company") (TSXV: MILE); (OTC: AZNVF), a leading micro-mobility company with the broadest product suite in the industry, today announced several updates to its leadership team, including the appointment of veteran public company executive Kate Marley as its CFO, effective July 6, 2020.
Marley brings nearly three decades of finance and accounting experience to MILE, including 25 years in senior leadership roles at various technology and consumer-centric public companies. Marley also has an extensive background in managing successful strategic transactions, including multiple initial public offerings (IPOs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) related work. Most recently, she served as Controller of the Engines division at Meggitt, a multi-billion-dollar international aerospace contractor based in the United Kingdom. Prior to that Marley held additional Controller-level roles at Ixia, American Homes 4 Rent, Jakks Pacific, DTS, and THQ, respectively. Marley also previously held positions at Disney Publishing and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
Marley received a B.S. in Accounting from Villanova University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California.
"On behalf of the Last Mile board and leadership team, I would like to formally welcome Kate as our new CFO," said MILE CEO Max Smith. "Kate is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of finance and accounting experience at four different public companies. As we continue building out our management team, we believe Kate is uniquely qualified to help us realize our operational goals, including enhanced financial reporting as well as driving improvements in our industry-leading unit economics."
Separately, the Company also announced operating subsidiary Gotcha Mobility ("Gotcha") Founder and CEO Sean Flood and COO David Touwsma have tendered their resignations to the Company's Board of Directors, respectively.
"Sean and David have built a great team at Gotcha, and we are appreciative of their efforts over the years, especially through this transition period as we successfully integrated our two companies," added Smith.
About Last Mile Holdings
Last Mile Holdings (TSXV: MILE), formerly OjO Electric, is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile has 30 university and 50 municipal contracted shared mobility systems under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including electric bikes, trikes, scooters, and cruisers. For more information, visit lastmile-holdings.com.
About Gotcha Mobility
Gotcha, a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings, is a shared electric mobility company dedicated to providing innovative products and technologies that get people out of single-occupancy cars and safely onto efficient, sustainable micro-transit products. The company operates electric bikes, trikes, scooters, and cruisers as transportation solutions tailored to cities and universities across the US. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit. For more information, visit ridegotcha.com.
