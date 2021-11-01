MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) received a record-breaking number of abstract submissions in 2021, and has announced titles and authors for late-breaking abstracts (LBA). The abstracts will be presented at SITC's upcoming 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs taking place November 10–14, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
"SITC is pleased to incorporate these abstracts into an already stellar schedule. The late-breaking abstracts will round out the content offered at the 36th Annual Meeting and highlight more recent data and research," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD.
The late-breaking abstracts are:
- (945) Characterization of the immune landscape of malignant pleural effusion composition from patients with metastatic breast carcinoma: A Pilot study
Caddie Dy Laberiano, MD – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- (946) Standardized transcriptional profiling for optimizing cellular therapies: A Multi-Center PICI-NanoString collaboration
Sarah E. Church, PhD – NanoString Technologies
- (947) Recombinant Myxoma Virus MC509-N1 Demonstrates Antitumor Efficacy as Monotherapy and in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Enkhtaivan Gansukh, PhD – Virocure Inc.
- (948) Final results from AIPAC: A phase IIb comparing eftilagimod alpha (a soluble LAG-3 protein) vs. placebo in combination with weekly paclitaxel in HR+ HER2- MBC
Hans Wildiers, MD – University Hospitals Leuven; Department of General Medical Oncology and Multidisciplinary Breast Centre
- (949) First-in-human study of the first acid pH-sensitive and recycling CTLA-4 antibody that preserves the immune tolerance checkpoint to avoid immunotherapy-related adverse events in cancer patients
Tianhong Li, MD, PhD – University of California at Davis
- (950) Final analysis: phase 1b study investigating intratumoral injection of Toll-like receptor 9 agonist vidutolimod ± pembrolizumab in patients with PD-1 blockade–refractory melanoma
John M. Kirkwood, MD – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- (951) A Phase 1 first in human study of adenovirally transduced anti-HER2 CAR Macrophages in subjects with HER2 overexpressing solid tumors: preliminary safety, pharmacokinetics, and TME reprogramming data
Kim A. Reiss, MD -- University of Pennsylvania
- (952) Phase II trial of AV-GBM-1: dendritic cell vaccine pulsed with lysate enriched for autologous tumor-initiating cell antigens in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma
Daniela A. Bota, MD, PhD – University of California Irvine
- (953) Transcriptional Analysis of Leukocytes from COVID Convalescent Donors Reveals Persistent Activation of the Innate and Adaptive Immune System
Patrick Danaher, PhD – NanoString
- (954) Clinical results from a phase I dose escalation study in treatment-naïve early stage prostate cancer patients with ORCA-010, a potency enhanced oncolytic replication competent adenovirus
Wenliang Dong, PhD, MBA – ORCA Therapeutics BV
- (955) CORE1: Phase 2, Single Arm Study of CG0070 Combined with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)
James Burke, MD – CG Oncology
- (956) Retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) in patients with recurrent MSI-H or dMMR endometrial cancer: Results from the POD1UM-101 study
Ignace Vergote, MD – University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven Cancer Institute
- (957) NKTR-255+cetuximab in patients with solid tumors: Interim safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1b dose-escalation study
Mehmet Altan, MD – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- (958) BNT211: A phase I/II trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of CLDN6 CAR-T cells and vaccine-mediated in vivo expansion in patients with CLDN6-positive advanced solid tumors
Andreas Mackensen, MD – University Hospital Erlangen
- (959) Safety and anti-tumor activity of TCR-engineered autologous, PRAME-directed T cells across multiple advanced solid cancers at low doses – clinical update on the ACTengine® IMA203 trial
Martin Wermke – University Hospital Dresden
- (960) Randomized multicenter study of neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy (CRT) alone or in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with resectable or borderline resectable pancreatic cancer
Osama E. Rahma, MD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- (961) Preliminary results of a phase 2 study of intratumoral administration of BO-112 with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma that have progressive disease on anti-PD-1-based therapy
Iván Márquez-Rodas, MD, PhD – Hospital Universitario Gregorio Marañón
- (962) Integrative immunomics highlight the immunomodulatory impact of neoadjuvant chemotherapy and immune-based treatments in resected non-small-cell lung cancer
Stephanie T. Schmidt, PhD – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
The full abstracts will be available on Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. EST in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) supplement.
Late-Breaking Abstract Sessions with oral abstract presentations will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 from 12:10–12:40 p.m. EST and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 12–12:30 p.m. EST. Late-Breaking Abstract posters will be presented in the Poster Hall in Washington D.C. and the virtual ePoster Hall beginning Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. EST.
To learn more about the late-breaking abstracts, visit the 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs website.
