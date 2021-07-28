PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced today that Ramesh Babu joined the firm as Delivery Head for the industrial sector. As LatentView grows its industrial practice, Babu will play an integral role in driving delivery excellence and contributing strategic guidance to Fortune 500 manufacturing and supply chain clients.
Babu joins LatentView with nearly 20 years of experience in advanced analytics and tech innovation across the manufacturing, CPG, BFS, and retail verticals. Most recently, he led the Artificial Intelligence & Cognitive Solutions practice at Aspire Systems, where he focused on project/program delivery, pre-sales and technology development.
"Ramesh's domain expertise in the industrial sector coupled with a strong track record of executing advanced analytics and application development projects for some of the world's largest enterprises will be invaluable to our growth strategy and reputation amongst our clients and prospects," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics.
Previously, Babu spent 12 years with Cognizant Technology Solutions where as Senior Project Manager, he handled Data Science & IoT projects such as Smart shelving and Smart Vending machine for Intel Corp and Smart Equipment Network (SEN) for PepsiCo. He also oversaw various projects like application development, Application maintenance and support for Nike, Ace Hardware, Keybank, JP Morgan Chase and other Fortune 500 companies.
"Having watched AI/ML and technologies like the internet of things evolve over the past decade, I have a deep appreciation for the opportunities and challenges that face today's companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of capital goods," said Babu. "From boosting the efficiency and sustainability of factories to improving supply chain economics, there is significant market opportunity for digital solutions to drive growth, and I look forward to supporting our clients across their analytics journey."
Babu earned a postgraduate degree in Business Analytics & Business Intelligence from the Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai and Bachelor of Engineering degree from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore.
