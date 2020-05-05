MONROVIA, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced the 2020.1 releases of Parasoft's enterprise solutions: SOAtest, Virtualize, and Continuous Testing Platform (CTP). The new features in the product suite strengthen DevOps team collaboration, making it simple for customers to manage virtual services more effectively as part of the test environment.
Parasoft added key capabilities to enable remote work teams to plan, collaborate, and execute their test automation. With intelligent virtual service creation, wizards simplify the process and lower the barriers to adoption. Teams can remotely view and track performance characteristics of virtual services. They can also easily create virtual services with sequence recording and playback. Additionally, the new features include the ability to quickly associate work items with test cases in the systems of record. Together, these capabilities expand visibility and coverage across the test environment and improve team productivity.
To learn more about Parasoft's latest automated software testing tool releases, register for our webinar, Strengthen DevOps Team Collaboration for Better Test Automation, on May 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET and May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. CET.
"With the current state of the world, it's more important than ever for organizations to embrace digital transformation and for Agile teams to be able to collaborate remotely within their testing ecosystem. In this release, we focused on making that collaboration easier with preconfigured work item traceability for systems such as Jira, Xray, and VersionOne and enhancements to our testing and virtual service dashboards. With Parasoft, we've got you covered from Unit to API and Web UI testing. And, because all these technologies were built by the Parasoft team, and not assembled through acquisition, they integrate seamlessly so there's no need for you to stitch disparate tools together to achieve a consistent workflow." – Mark Lambert, VP of Products at Parasoft
This release demonstrates Parasoft's commitment to assist Agile and DevOps teams with integrating test automation throughout their CI/CD workflows and makes it easier for non-technical testers to participate in identifying and removing software defects. Our technical expertise and customer feedback continues to help us achieve a consistent approach to continuous automated testing.
Learn more about Parasoft solutions during the annual STAREAST Virtual conference May 6 – 7, 2020. Visit Parasoft's virtual booth and attend their sessions during the conference:
- Optimize Performance Testing With a Shift-Left Approach (ITP12)
Wed, May 6, 2:45 p.m. ET
- Implement Traceability to Optimize Continuous Testing (B2)
Thurs, May 7, 12:30 p.m. ET
About Parasoft
Parasoft continuously delivers quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications for the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets. Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. With our developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—real-time, safety-critical, cybersecure, agile, continuous testing, and DevOps.