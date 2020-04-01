WASHINGTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Nicholas J. Boyle has joined the firm in Washington, D.C. in the Litigation & Trial Department and as a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. Boyle handles a wide variety of litigation, with a particular focus on complex civil disputes that have global reach.
"Nick is one of DC's strongest and most strategic commercial litigators, and we couldn't be happier to have him join our team," noted Michael Egge, Managing Partner of Latham's Washington, D.C. office and member of the firm's Executive Committee. "His professional and personal ethos are a perfect fit for our collaborative, entrepreneurial culture, and integrating his skills and experience into Latham's team-based approach will be not only easy but also a huge value-add to our clients and to our colleagues across the firm."
Boyle has deep experience litigating in federal and state courts across the US and has successfully represented clients before a variety of arbitral institutions such as the American Arbitration Association, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and JAMS. His clients include investment banks, global private equity funds, software and technology companies, business-to-business data sellers, movie studios, and the leading commercial real estate data provider. In addition to commercial disputes, Boyle handles copyright and trade secrets matters, securities suits, unfair competition cases, employment disputes, and antitrust and RICO litigation.
"In addition to Nick's vast experience litigating matters in federal, state, and arbitral venues around the country, his years spent as a corporate attorney are an invaluable asset in developing case strategies and resolving complex litigation matters that achieve our clients' business objectives," added Sean Berkowitz, Global Chair of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. "Combine these factors with his work across the practice spectrum, and it's clear how Nick's extensive capabilities further amplify Latham's reputation as a litigation destination firm."
"What I'm most excited to tap into is Latham's unique global platform," said Boyle. "To have at my fingertips access to deep knowledge from across the firm's elite transactional, finance, and litigation groups – spanning all industries and geographies – will enable me to provide multi-dimensional, multidisciplinary guidance to my clients as they navigate increasingly complex disputes. The opportunities for collaboration that help me to support my clients' strategic goals are endless."
Boyle joins Latham from Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. He received his LLB with first class honors from King's College London, his LLM with high honors from Emmanuel College, Cambridge University, and his LLM from Harvard Law School, where he was a Fulbright Scholar.
