PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) Chairman of the Board Victor Arias today announced the appointment of Arturo Cázares as CEO. Jennifer Garcia, who was the director of programs and served as interim CEO, will continue with LBAN as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
The appointment of Cázares is effective May 31, 2021. Cázares has been a long supporter of LBAN, previously serving as a mentor to business leaders that participated in the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative-Education Scaling Program (SLEI-Ed). In the past, Cázares served as LBAN COO.
Prior to LBAN, Cázares had a strong track record of success with Silicon Valley technology companies, having served as executive vice president at large multi-billion dollar public companies as well as pre-IPO startups. He focused on business development, marketing, and sales, and was very successful in scaling global organizations.
Cázares received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Stanford Graduate School of Business as well as a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from Stanford University. Cázares founded and built up the Stanford Latino Alumni Association (SLAA), a network of thousands of U.S. Latino alumni of Stanford University. He also currently serves as Vice-Chair of the board of Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI), a non-profit world-class health services organization that operates medical clinics for the low-income or marginalized of all backgrounds in the southern Bay Area. Previously, Cázares served on the board of the Ravenswood Education Foundation, an education non-profit that supports the Ravenswood School district in East-Palo Alto. He was born in Mexico and raised in the U.S. and has lived and worked in Europe twice. Cázares currently resides in Silicon Valley.
"We are incredibly blessed to have Arturo join this wonderful initiative. He will add tremendous value to the already important work that has been done. We are double blessed with Jennifer's leadership and her new role as COO." stated Chairman Victor Arias. "Please join us in welcoming both Arturo and Jennifer in their new roles guiding LBAN and the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) program at Stanford Graduate School of Business."
About Latino Business Action Network
LBAN works to make America stronger by empowering Latino entrepreneurs to grow large businesses through entrepreneurship research, education, and a network of resources.
Learn more: http://www.lban.us.
About Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Research Program
SLEI operates a research program that explores and expands knowledge of the Latino entrepreneurial segment of the U.S. economy through research, knowledge dissemination, and facilitated collaboration. The program, jointly supported by LBAN and Stanford GSB's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, conducts an annual national survey to assess the current state of U.S. Latino entrepreneurship and is curating a significant panel of Latino entrepreneurs to enable longitudinal research to understand trends over time.
About Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Education Scaling Program
SLEI also operates an education program (SLEI-Ed) as a collaboration between Stanford GSB Executive Education and LBAN. It is an opportunity designed for U.S. Latino business owners who generate more than $1 million in annual gross revenues or have raised at least $500,000 of external funding. This seven-week immersive program provides business owners with education, enhanced networks, personal mentorship, and a better understanding of how to access and manage capital to scale their businesses. The program has more than 720 SLEI-Ed alumni from 31 states and Puerto Rico who collectively generate over $4.0 billion in annual gross revenue.
