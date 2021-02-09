STANFORD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) Chairman of the Board Victor Arias today announced the appointment of Jennifer Garcia as the Interim CEO. The appointment is effective February 12, 2021, following the resignation of CEO Mark L. Madrid, who will join the Biden-Harris Administration in Washington, D.C.
"The most important part of any transition, especially a CEO departure, is continuity. Trust, credibility, and management skills, which Jennifer clearly possesses, are key to continuity. The Board feels very confident that Jennifer's appointment as Interim CEO will provide a sense of seamlessness, as we have formed a national search committee for the full-time LBAN CEO role." stated Chairman Victor Arias. "We are very happy to have Jennifer guiding LBAN and the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) program at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB)."
Garcia joined Latino Business Action Network in 2018 as the Director of Programs and Communications. Under her leadership, she oversaw four successful cohorts of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Education (SLEI-Ed) Scaling Program empowering nearly 300 Latino and Latina entrepreneurs to complete this prestigious program. Simultaneously, Garcia led LBAN's national mentor program, which pairs SLEI-Ed Scaling Program entrepreneurs with mentors from across the United States. Her contributions have been significant in developing the national ecosystem of scaled Latino and Latina small businesses across the United States and Puerto Rico. In collaboration with the LBAN team, Garcia is leading the organization through a digital transformation, fundamentally enhancing operations and stakeholder engagement. This includes the implementation of a communication platform that facilitates networking, resource sharing, and business referrals among the 721 SLEI-Ed Alumni.
Prior to LBAN, Garcia spent 12 years at Bloomberg L.P. She managed the West Coast buy-side trade order management product specialist team and the electronic trading team. Previously she was responsible for managing a $6 million portfolio and C-suite relationships. Throughout the years, Garcia has illustrated distinguished passion and service to the Latino community. She participated in the inaugural class of the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley Latino Board Leadership Academy, with the mission of recruiting and training Latinos to serve as potential board members. Garcia co-founded NALA, Lambda Theta Nu's alumnae association, whose mission is to promote academic excellence in the Latino Community.
Garcia received her MBA from the University of San Francisco and her B.S. from Colorado State University, Fort Collins. She sits on the board of Glad Tidings Church and San Francisco Adult and Teen Challenge.
Arias remarked, "Our Board of Directors is committed to ensuring the continuity of strong leadership at LBAN, which is stronger than ever before due to Mark's dedicated, energetic, and strategic efforts. We are filled with enthusiasm and are positioned to further elevate LBAN with the appointment of Jennifer Garcia."
About Latino Business Action Network
LBAN works to make America stronger by empowering Latino entrepreneurs to grow large businesses through entrepreneurship research, education, and networks. LBAN's goal is to double the number of $10+ million, $100+ million, and $1+ billion Latino-owned businesses by 2025. Learn more: http://www.lban.us
About Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Research Program
SLEI operates a research program that explores and expands knowledge of the Latino entrepreneurial segment of the U.S. economy through research, knowledge dissemination, and facilitated collaboration. The program, jointly supported by LBAN and Stanford GSB's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, conducts an annual national survey to assess the current state of U.S. Latino entrepreneurship and is curating a significant panel of Latino entrepreneurs to enable longitudinal research to understand trends over time.
About Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Education Scaling Program
SLEI also operates an education program (SLEI-Ed) as a collaboration between Stanford GSB Executive Education and LBAN. It is an opportunity designed for U.S. Latino business owners who generate more than $1 million in annual gross revenues or have raised at least $500,000 of external funding. This seven-week immersive program provides business owners with education, enhanced networks, personal mentorship, and a better understanding of how to access and manage capital to scale their businesses. The program has more than 720 SLEI-Ed Alumni from 31 states and Puerto Rico who collectively generate over $4.0 billion in annual gross revenue.
Media Contact
