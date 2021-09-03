BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOP 1% NATIONWIDE
TOP 5 IN CALIFORNIA AND HAWAII FOR 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019!
Laura Bryant is a luxury real estate agent on the San Francisco Peninsula ranked in the top 1% nationwide. Her powerful negotiation skills, smart, experienced approach, and flexible personality mean she delivers on her clients' real estate goals.
As a lifelong Peninsula resident with 15 years of experience in the market, her in-depth knowledge and commitment to the area make her an excellent resource. Laura is actively involved in serving community families through her philanthropic music education program, From The Heart Music, and is also a Yamaha-endorsed recording artist.
Laura is a member of the elite Keller Williams Luxury Homes International and takes pride in providing next-level service, going above and beyond for her clients. Using cutting-edge technology and a trusted network of vendors, she ensures every step is executed with skill and expertise.
Visit Laura Bryant's Haute Residence Profile:
https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/laura-bryant/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence