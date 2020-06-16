Laura Chambers, Former AirBnB, eBay Exec & Mom of 3, Takes the Helm of Femtech Leader Willow® as CEO

Chambers joins as CEO as Willow reports record-breaking growth: -120% growth in its mom user base year-over-year - 140% increase in revenue year-over-year - Expects to grow 2019 revenue by nearly 50% - Femtech market is expected to reach $50 billion by 20251