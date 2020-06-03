DENVER, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Franchising, ("Motto Mortgage"), an innovative mortgage brokerage franchisor, today announced the election of Laura G. Kelly to its Board of Directors.
"Laura is a successful financial services and data executive who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors," said Dave Liniger, Co-Founder and Chairman of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. "She's led digital transformations and business strategies across financial technology services, data solutions and real estate valuation. Laura is a tremendous addition to the Board."
Kelly also serves as a board member for both Jack Henry & Associates and USAA Savings Bank. She is currently President, Managing Director for The Columbia Institute at CoreLogic, Inc., which provides education to appraisers and other valuation professionals. Kelly joined CoreLogic in 2016 as Managing Director of its Residential Valuation Solutions Group. Prior to CoreLogic, Kelly was the Chief Global Product and Data Solutions Officer for The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, where she transitioned the business away from its trade credit roots to become a data company delivering insights and analytics to its customers.
"Building new, innovative products that revamp and elevate the customer experience has been a constant throughout my career and is a real passion of mine," said Kelly. "Serving on the RE/MAX Holdings Board of Directors gives me another opportunity to help reframe the real estate customer experience on a global level."
Kelly's earlier roles included Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at American Express and Executive Vice President, Global Prepaid Product Solutions at MasterCard Worldwide. In addition, Kelly served as an active duty and later reserve officer in the United States Air Force. She holds a bachelor's degree from Samford University and a Master in Business Administration from Auburn University as well as a Certified Public Accountant license and a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 130,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 100 offices across more than 30 states.