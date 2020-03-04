MIAMI, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- At a time when women are raising their voices around the world, March 8 marks International Women's Day on a global scale through a variety of initiatives aimed at celebrating achievements, the opportunities and the potential of women.
Laura Termini will participate in the second edition of Mujer La Conferencia in Miami on Thursday, March 5 at 12:30 pm and What a Woman in México City March 7th at 4pm as her first events to kick off this celebration.
"I want to invite 10 female leaders to this celebration as my VIP guests so visit these 2 links to sign up and enjoy a day for you."
Be my guest in MIAMI or MEXICO
"Entrepreneurship in the digital world is much more than opening a business and creating good strategic planning. You need to look around and identify opportunities to innovate in your market and explore new possibilities to create something new and generate income. For that, it is necessary to be creative, conduct research and, above all, have a lot of discipline. When you are a woman, the challenge is even bigger," commented Laura, who a decade ago digitally undertook the web with her multi award-winning blog and brand, Natural, Organic and Latina www.chicanol.com who led her to be recognized by The White House and the United Nations as one of the most successful Latina digital businesswomen.
MUJER LA CONFERENCIA: Miami
Thursday, March 5th, 2020. 12:30 PM EST
WHAT A WOMAN MEXICO CITY
Saturday, March 7th, 2020. 4:00 PM EST
Actress and media personality with more than 30 years of experience across media. Someone who takes pride in professionalism, always on time, prepared and focused on doing her best work. Have worked in Radio, TV, Theater, Cinema and Digital. Inspired by all things natural, beautiful and vibrant, Laura launched in 2009 Natural, Organic & Latina, Chicanol.com. A place where other amazing women with as many passions as her own can come and get encouraged to lead much more rewarding, healthy and fun lives. She was recognized by The White House and The United Nations as one of the Top Latinas in Media changing and shaping the way women see and take care of themselves.
Contact:
Laura Termini, (347) 766-6725
