Swinerton is pleased to announce that Chief Talent Officer Lauren Nunnally was recently promoted to Senior Vice President and elected to the Swinerton Incorporated Board of Directors at the company's annual Shareholders Meeting.
"Lauren's experience and passion for diversifying and developing talent will be a tremendous asset to the Swinerton Incorporated board," said Eric Foster, Swinerton CEO. "Lauren is a key leader who is continuing to enable an outstanding employee experience and foster a culture that drives progress on strategic company objectives, ensuring agile organizational structures and processes that improve efficiency and effectiveness."
Lauren started with Swinerton in 2005 as a Project Engineer in San Diego and remained in core operations for eight years, rising quickly to Project Manager and gaining experience in numerous markets. After a brief hiatus where Lauren completed her MBA at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, she rejoined Swinerton full-time in 2014 as Director of Support within the Business Technology group, working to reorganize and focus IT on the business of construction.
In 2017, Lauren pivoted to General Manager for Craft Services, where she was charged with developing a new corporate department to enable the expansion and profitability of Swinerton's self-perform operations. Lauren and her team worked diligently to establish standardized processes for all craft employees with a heavy emphasis on craft recruiting, training and development, to ensure that Swinerton is the employer of choice for the trades with a highly skilled self-perform workforce for our clients. Assuming the role of Vice President and Chief Talent Officer in 2019, Lauren focused on aligning and adapting Swinerton's overall Talent strategy to its business strategy, leading and driving continuous improvements to workforce planning; talent acquisition, development, and mobility; and succession planning efforts.
