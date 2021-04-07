LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, Nevada's leading community management company, announced that regional director Lauren Starner has been promoted to vice president of community and lifestyle services. In her new role, Lauren will lead a team of regional directors and community managers with the responsibility for association operations and strategy across the Southern Nevada region.
Lauren joined the FirstService Residential team in 2011, focusing on the support and retention of clients. She began her career with FirstService Residential as a communications director at Somersett, a master-planned community in Reno. She has held several roles during her 10 years with the company, including her most recent position as Regional Director for Southern Nevada.
"I am honored to be given this opportunity and continue my growth at FirstService Residential," said Lauren Starner, vice president of community and lifestyle services. "In this new role, my goal is to continue influencing the industry, building and strengthening great client relationships and continue providing outstanding service to our communities, residents and board members."
Lauren holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also holds several professional credentials, including Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®). The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available nationwide to managers who specialize in community association management by demonstrated advanced skills and knowledge.
"For over a decade, Lauren has provided exceptional service to the communities she works with," said Steven Parker, president for FirstService Residential Nevada. "We are happy that Lauren chose to advance her career within and that we were able to fill this role with a well-qualified internal candidate."
