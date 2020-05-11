LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWLESS Beauty, a performance-driven, certified clean beauty brand announces the hire of its first President, Rachel Shelowitz.
An experienced leader, Rachel's background includes building breakout brands in both smaller entrepreneurial environments and larger global companies. Prior to LAWLESS, Rachel was most recently the General Manager of LORAC, where she worked to rebuild the brand from the ground up, strengthening product development, brand awareness and retail marketing. Earlier in her career, she worked with luxury makeup brands such as Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Shu Uemura and Pat McGrath Labs. It was her range of expertise, industry knowledge as it relates to retailers, and a unique understanding of the consumer experience that led to the partnership.
"I am thrilled to bring on Rachel as the company's President," stated Annie Lawless, Founder of LAWLESS Beauty. "We are excited to have her continue to build the brand's overall presence and focus on the growth of the business to the next level and beyond."
As LAWLESS's new President, Rachel will oversee all aspects of the business - Marketing, Sales and Operation - and development in partnership with Annie. With Rachel in place as President, Annie will be able to focus on the creative side, including product development, developing direct relationships with consumers, and working closely with the brand's partner-in-crime retailer, Sephora.
"Annie sees the future and she is relentless in creating it and because of that, I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the LAWLESS Beauty team," stated Rachel.
Since closing its Series A funding back in December 2019, LAWLESS is focusing on its growth, by prioritizing Product Development and Marketing efforts. LAWLESS will re-launch its website next month to implement a more seamless user experience with optimized navigation and enriched content. Additionally, Annie herself will launch a new blog within the site called 'The Annie Edit', where she will cover topics including her beauty brand LAWLESS, her journey through her first pregnancy and all of the associated topics including nutrition, fitness, business, and entrepreneurship.
"The Annie Edit will be a lifestyle destination filled with wellness, beauty, and contributor content that dives deeper into the meaning of clean, the mission of LAWLESS, and the products we create. Clean beauty is not just makeup, it is all aspects of wellness that help you feel and look your best," exclaimed Annie.
As the brand continues to grow, product development and a focus on consumer education on 'clean' will continue to expand as well. This summer, LAWLESS Beauty will be launching on its e-commerce site, as well as Sephora.com, two new high-performing products that are free from toxic ingredients most commonly found in market-leading conventional products.
"We like to say that LAWLESS is like the Tesla of clean – high performing, clean and sexy as hell. LAWLESS is paving the way to the future of clean and for makeup girls like us, it's a game-changer. We are coming for the market leaders – some of which I even helped to build – and we are coming on strong and fast," stated Rachel.
In addition, as part of Sephora's incubator program, LAWLESS will continue to partner with the retailer on new brand-building initiatives both online and in-store. Furthermore, LAWLESS is investing in digital media, buying across social platforms to run over the summer in order to boldly share the essence of the brand and to show off the product portfolio. The brand also plans to continue building out Marketing, Sales, and Operations for LAWLESS over the next 12 months.
About LAWLESS Beauty
LAWLESS doesn't take the term clean, lightly. The Sephora-clean certified brand is committed to providing makeup that is always "Sexy as hell and Clean AF." Clean AF means ALWAYS FREE of ingredients which may be carcinogenic, toxic, hormone and endocrine-disrupting, and those that have been linked to the potential formation of certain cancers. These include, but are not limited to: Parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, comedogenic ingredients, polyethylene/PEGs, talc, BHA, BHT, fragrance/parfum, benzene, lead, oxybenzone, aminophenol, mineral oil, butylene glycol, methyls, octinoxate, carbon black, chromium, siloxanes, arsenic, aluminum and petroleums.
The brand is 100% cruelty-free and 100% committed to offering makeup that makeup lovers are obsessed with. We are not in the game of sheer washes of color and tinted face oil…we are in the game of the real deal with high coverage and concentrated pigment, packed with super skin-friendly ingredients AND totally clean. The full package.
Media Contact
For more information, please contact Foundation:
Lawless@weraefoundation.co