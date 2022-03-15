SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LBX Food Robotics, the leader in hot food vending, today announced that its Bake Xpress micro-bakery will be serving a full menu of freshly-baked foods at The NAMA Show to be held April 6-8 at McCormick Place in Chicago. In addition to continuous demonstrations featuring standard menu items that can include breakfast tacos, pastries, pasta meals, artisan sandwiches, fresh salads, cookies and more, LBX will be hosting special tasting events each day that feature products from partner restaurants and bakeries.
Bake Xpress is a revolutionary hot or cold food vending solution that can custom bake a range of foods within 30-120 seconds, or in the case of fresh foods like salads or cheese plates, deliver the food chilled. The smart oven inside Bake Xpress is calibrated specifically for each menu item to use a precisely-tuned combination of heating technologies to properly warm and crisp each food to replicate the traditional restaurant experience. This sets Bake Xpress apart from similar products that rely on microwave technology.
Over 50 Bake Xpress machines are in operation, with an additional 50 in various stages of delivery and installation. Bake Xpress is the only multi-product machine with years of established reliable operation, which makes it attractive to food services companies, food brands looking to expand and traditional restaurants and bakeries that want to offer their products at extended times.
LBX Food Robotics will be exhibiting in Booth 1906 at The NAMA Show. To schedule a private meeting, demonstration, or interview, please visit bit.ly/LBXatNAMA.
# # #
About LBX Food Robotics
LBX Food Robotics is revolutionizing the food service industry with an innovative combination of robotic, AI, sensor, wireless, and heating technologies. LBX's flagship product, the Bake Xpress micro-bakery, is a ground-breaking hot food vending machine that custom bakes a full range of artisan foods on demand in its smart combination oven. Bake Xpress offers a customizable menu that can include pastries like croissants, muffins, and cookies; hearty meals like pasta, pizza, and gourmet sandwiches; and refrigerated foods like salads. LBX launched the first Bake Xpress micro-bakery as Le Bread Xpress in 2018 and has installed machines in universities, hotels, retail centers, factories and office parks world-wide. For more information, please visit http://www.lebreadxpress.com.
Media Contact
Christie Stout, LBX Food Robotics, 1 5124152962, christie@lebreadxpress.com
SOURCE LBX Food Robotics