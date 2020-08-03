NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, 2020, Le Tote, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries including Lord & Taylor LLC (together, the "Company") filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The Company will simultaneously solicit bids for a going concern sale of both its Le Tote and Lord + Taylor businesses, and conduct targeted store closing sales to maximize the value of its business.
The Company filed to facilitate and continue a marketing process for both of its business units that began this summer and to efficiently monetize any assets not sold as part of the marketing process. Both Le Tote and Lord + Taylor will continue to operate during the chapter 11 process and offer the same superior service and value.
To help fund and protect its operations during the chapter 11 process, the Company has obtained consent to use cash collateral from its prepetition secured lenders. The Company has also filed a number of customary motions seeking court authorization to support its operations during chapter 11, including the continued payment of employee wages and benefits and the authority to conduct store closing sales led by a joint venture of Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers. The store closing process has begun at 19 locations, which are shown below. The 19 closing stores feature an abundant assortment of merchandise at significant price reductions. Celebrated brands like DKNY™, Nike™, Ralph Lauren™, Tommy Bahama™ and more are part of the sale.
A full list of closing locations is below. The Lord + Taylor Store Directory is continually updated with store status and current hours of operation.
Name
Address
City
State
Zip
WEST FARMS MALL
400 WEST FARMS MALL
Farmington
CT
06032
BALA-CYNWYD STORE
121 E CITY AVE
Bala Cynwyd
PA
19004
PRUDENTIAL CENTER
800 BOYLSTON STREET
Boston
MA
02199
BAY SHORE MALL
1701 SUNRISE HWY
Bay Shore
NY
11706
NORTHBROOK STORE
1455 LAKE COOK ROAD
Northbrook
IL
60062
WHITE FLINT STORE
11311 ROCKVILLE PIKE
Kensington
MD
20895
TWELVE OAKS STORE
27650 NOVI ROAD
Novi
MI
48377
WILLOWBROOK MALL
4 WILLOWBROOK BLVD.
Wayne
NJ
07470
MIZNER PARK
200 PLAZA REAL
Boca Raton
FL
33432
FAIR OAKS MALL
117778 FAIR OAKS MALL
Fairfax
VA
22033
DANBURY FAIR MALL
7 BACKUS AVENUE
Danbury
CT
06810
WALDEN GALLERIA STORE
8 WALDEN GALLERIA
Buffalo
NY
14225
TRUMBULL STORE
5065 MAIN STREET
Trumbull
CT
06611
NATICK STORE
1245 WORCESTER ROAD
Natick
MA
01760
CROSSGATES
1 CROSSGATES MALL ROAD
Albany
NY
12203
DESTINY USA
9629 DESTINY USA DRIVE
Syracuse
NY
13204
EASTVIEW MALL
7979 VICTOR-PITTSFORD ROAD
Rochester (Victor)
NY
14564
RIDGE HILL VILLAGE
157 MARKET STREET
Yonkers
NY
10710
COLUMBIA MALL
10300 LITTLE PATUXENT PARKWAY
Columbia
MD
21044
Court documents and other information about the chapter 11 process are available at https://cases.stretto.com/letote or calling the Company's restructuring hotline at 1-855-217-8030.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company and Berkeley Research Group, LLC is acting as restructuring advisor. Nfluence Partners is acting as the Company's investment banker and a joint venture of Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers are managing the Company's store closing sales.
About Le Tote Inc.
Le Tote, Inc. is the combination of Le Tote—a venture-backed fashion rental subscription service founded in 2012 in San Francisco—and Lord + Taylor—the iconic luxury retailer which traces its origins to 1826 in New York. Le Tote, which began as a small San Francisco-based startup and has grown into a market-leading fashion rental subscription service offers "totes" of fashion-forward garments and accessories for a low market price. Lord + Taylor has long been a trailblazing brand. It is America's oldest department store, the first to offer personal shopping, the first to open a branch store -- and the first to have a female president.