NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO, the multilingual meeting SaaS company recently honored by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 best inventions of 2021 for its interpreters marketplace has added five executives to the leadership team. After closing its Series A funding in March, 2021, the company has continued on an accelerated growth pattern and expanded its remote workforce to 170 people from 34 different countries. Staying true to the multicultural DNA of the brand, all of the KUDO team will serve in their positions from their area of the world and convene in the New York City headquarters on a hybrid basis.
The leadership team welcomes:
KJ Nouri, who will serve as the Vice President of Engineering from Redwood City, California. Bringing with him engineering expertise in SaaS, cloud communications, and software security. Nouri's background includes Hyperion Solutions, HP Enterprise Security, LoopUp, and Opower. In this critical role, Nouri will build and lead a global engineering organization and guide KUDO with crucial technology decisions for the future of the platform.
Arian Motamenzadeh, from Truckee, California, has been named Vice President, Sales. The high growth oriented executive joins KUDO from DoorDash, Sungevity and Pocket Points where he developed partnerships with bluechip brands including Office Depot, Panda Express, Papa Johns, the NBA, Levi's and Macy's. Motamenzadeh will oversee revenue, earning operations and strategically move the startup towards its Series B and beyond.
Tzachi Levy, has been tapped as Vice President of Product. For more than 20 years, Levy has built superior communication products and services for companies such as Vidyo, Avaya Video, RAVISION, Excel Switching and Airslide Systems. A citizen of the world, Levy has led product development and teams in various areas of Israel and the U.S. In his new position with KUDO, Levy plans to implement his signature leadership skills and varied experience in sales, engineering and product. He speaks English, Arabic and Hebrew.
Michal Raz, based in Israel, has been named Vice President of Global Partnerships. Michal brings 17 years of experience leading global business technology partnerships for start-ups and market-leading companies in the most innovative communication markets. Raz has successfully led global partnership strategies with key players in technology including Google, WhatsApp, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, and Cisco. Raz will lead KUDO's strategy to partner with the leading video meetings and event platforms to remove language barriers. KUDO is committed to a platform agnostic strategy ensuring people have seamless multilingual and sign language support within their platforms of choice.
Todd Abramson joins KUDO's leadership team as Chief of Staff. Based in New York City, he brings his expertise in increasing revenue, facilitating corporate growth, and running complex global transformation projects to help KUDO with scaling up to meet increased demand for multilingual communications from businesses around the globe. Abramson previously played key roles in growing two start-ups, as Chief Operating Officer and as Chief of Staff, and combined with his time at IBM, brings extensive experience in AI and SaaS.
Other recent key hires include Director of Product Michelle Pae, Director of Quality Engineering Misty Pearson, Director of Product Marketing Marion Guerriero and Director of Talent Acquisition Anthony Trapani.
"Communicating remotely has made it easier to build business in new ways," said CEO of KUDO, Fardad Zabetian. "In the last year, the KUDO team has experienced hypergrowth and the addition of this talented group of professionals will help us better serve the high demand for multilingual meetings. Creating a fully remote team means we can reduce our carbon footprint without the travel and commuting that was once necessary to run a multinational organization while responding to the growing needs of our clients on a global scale."
