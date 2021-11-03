BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODSC, the largest applied data science conference is making a return in-person and virtually this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is anchored by some leading names in data science and artificial intelligence, including Oracle, Microsoft Azure, Z by HP, Intel, Red Hat, Verta, SAS, and more. While there are no more spots available for partnership opportunities for ODSC West 2021, ODSC is now looking towards conferences in 2022.
The partners listed above are leading the way in data science and artificial intelligence, such as with research, scaling machine learning across different organization sizes, and developing new technology to handle machine and deep learning modeling. At the AI Expo as part of ODSC West, these partners will have some of their latest products and services on display so data scientists and decision-makers can see the latest trends in the field. Attendees will be able to see these developments at Partner booths, both in-person and as part of the Virtual AI Expo.
In an effort to encourage people to learn more about these developments, it is free to attend the AI Expo Hall. In the expo hall, partners will provide thought leadership and insights into current developments of data science and artificial intelligence, as well as provide examples of their most recent work. In-person and virtual offerings will differ, encouraging attendees to view each option.
As ODSC looks to 2022, there are opportunities for interested businesses to partner with ODSC at upcoming events, such as ODSC East in Boston in April, and ODSC West in the fall of 2022. Prospective partners can share a variety of resources, such as new products or services, projects in development, thought leadership, subject matter expertise, and more. ODSC events often have 5000+ attendees, combining in-person and virtual attendance.
Interested companies can learn more by filling out the form here to learn more about future partnership opportunities across all of our events.
