RESTON, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA), CBV Institute, Global Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (GACVA), National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) and The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have partnered to jointly host a free virtual town hall on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact business valuation analysts and appraisal.
The event, entitled "Impact of COVID-19 to Global Business Valuation and Appraisal" will air Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 1:00-2:30pm ET. Register online at: https://bit.ly/2wUq9uP.
Presenting experts William A. Johnston, Stephen Cole, Jim Walling, Lari B. Masten, Leigh Miller and Johnnie White will provide technical guidance, offer practical advice and answer questions. Registrants are encouraged to submit COVID-19 questions or concerns to https://bit.ly/34mX47D for webinar discussion considerations.
Questions or requests for further information about this joint announcement may be directed to: American Society of Appraisers (800) 272-8258, CBV Institute (416) 977-1117, Global Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (GACVA) (800) 677-2009, National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) (800) 677-2009 or The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) (212) 847-7400.
