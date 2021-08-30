SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bianchi & Brandt, a full-service business and litigation law firm with an emphasis on the cannabis and hemp industries, recently added paralegal, Karrie Idstein, to its rapidly growing practice.
"Having just moved from Wisconsin and being new to the area, I feel as if I found my place at Bianchi & Brandt," says Idstein. "I've worked as a paralegal for nearly two decades now, and am excited to bring my knowledge and expertise to an award-winning firm."
Idstein transitioned from a customer service lead to a legal assistant while working for Snap-On Credit in Illinois in 2003. About two years later, she earned her paralegal certificate through Penn Foster and moved into the paralegal role, a position she held for 10 years. Idstein moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in August 2019, and has previously volunteered with the American Legion and St. Mary's Food Bank.
"Bianchi & Brandt is excited to have Karrie on our team," said Laura A. Bianchi, partner of Bianchi & Brandt. "We are delighted to see the firm continue to grow with the addition of great talent."
For more information about Bianchi & Brandt, please call 480-531-1800 or visit https://bianchibrandt.com/
About Bianchi & Brandt
Bianchi & Brandt, nationally recognized leaders in the cannabis and hemp industries, offer a full suite of business and litigation services. Led by partners Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, the law firm provides a comprehensive approach covering a wide range of general and industry-specific needs for clients of all types and sizes. Bianchi & Brandt's strategic acumen, proven experience, and legal agility allow them to serve the complex needs of clients, as well as provide general counsel services for business and personal needs. For more information, visit https://bianchibrandt.com/.
