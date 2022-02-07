SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holland & Hart announced the addition of corporate and M&A lawyer Todd Reece to its Salt Lake City office as a partner. Reece brings extensive experience as a corporate transactional attorney advising emerging and established privately held companies to meet their strategic business goals.
Todd advises businesses on mergers, acquisitions, financings (venture capital and private equity), joint ventures, restructuring, and other strategic combinations. He works with clients in an array of industries, including healthcare, food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, and professional services.
"As we continue adding sophisticated talent to meet the growing demands of our clients, Todd's reputation as a valued strategic advisor and his deep experience assisting companies with a wide spectrum of transactions will enhance our team in Utah and across the firm," said Leslie Boyle, leader of the firm's Corporate practice group.
As an internal auditor with a multinational accounting firm for several years before pursuing a legal career, Todd brings valuable business perspective to help clients assess operational risk and make strategic decisions. Most recently, Todd was a practice leader of Ballard Spahr's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Practice Group.
"I am pleased to join Holland & Hart's sophisticated Corporate group and look forward to working with my new colleagues in a variety of practice areas across the firm," said Reece. "Holland & Hart's collaborative, team-based approach to serving clients in a variety of industries will be an asset to my clients."
Holland & Hart's Corporate attorneys have extensive experience advising clients from start-ups to public companies, at all stages of development, in a diverse range of industries including energy and resources, technology, finance, healthcare, gaming, outdoor recreation, animal health, construction and building materials, aerospace, and food, beverage, and consumer products industries.
