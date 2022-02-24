WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event, held March 3-4, 2022 at the Miami Convention Center and hosted by PartsBase, attracts professionals from the aviation and aerospace industry, including engineers, designers, purchasing managers and suppliers. PartsBase offers the largest online database of aerospace parts and services.
The DB Roberts Team will be exhibiting at booth #587, joined by leading suppliers PennEngineering and Stanley Engineered Fastening. DB Roberts will feature PEM and Heli-Coil brands, including the new Heli-Coil Electronic Power Installation Tool. Military Specification fasteners and hardware will also be featured.
"We have seen significant growth in the aviation, aerospace and military segments, and DB Roberts is focused on providing fastener and hardware solutions for the emerging opportunities in these markets," said Sandra Solis, DB Roberts Senior Vice President. "Our team will be joined by key suppliers and we are excited to be exhibiting at PartsBase Expo for the first time."
DB Roberts will be exhibiting at trade shows throughout the year across North America. View the entire list of shows, with links to register, on the DB Roberts website.
About DB Roberts-
DB Roberts (http://www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
