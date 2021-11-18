TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPricer, the world's leading technology solution for government contract pricing and analysis announced the launch of its 2022 Government Contract Pricing Summit (GCP Summit). The event will bring together both government agencies and contractors to discuss best practices as well as some of the challenges facing the industry and new solutions. In its 7th year, the GCP Summit returns to an in-person program with over 33% of the attendees being decision makers with purchasing power. Previous GCP Summit events have produced over $1M in revenue for some event sponsors.
"We believe that bringing people together is critical in continuously improving the federal acquisition process for both government and contractors alike" says Ken Silver, Vice President of Corporate Communications, ProPricer. "For contractors, learning best practices, and understanding what their government counterparts are looking for when developing pricing strategies is key to winning new bids and providing the best value to the government" Ken goes on to say. "The supportive community created by the Summit's participants — where government and industry pricers alike have been open to sharing and learning from one another — is the very reason the GCP Summit is the leading event for government pricing," said Holly DeHesa, Vice President of Marketing, ProPricer.
Industry keynote David Cade, Vice President of Corporate Contracts for The Boeing Company and panel discussions that include Huntington Ingalls, U.S. Army, and NAVWAR have all been confirmed for the 2022 GCP Summit. Registration opens January 31, 2022 and traditionally hits capacity within 30 to 45 days of launch and will be located in San Diego, CA.
For more information, visit gcpsummit.com.
