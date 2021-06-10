OMAHA, Neb., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a specialized public relations firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communication issues, has hired Alison Wurth as Marketing Copywriter. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Wurth will lead Red Banyan's marketing efforts through targeted content to lead its audiences to creative and effective PR solutions.
Wurth is a graduate from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism. She has since worked as a Backpack Journalist and a Creative Writer and Producer at Omaha's NBC affiliate. More recently, she worked as a Content Strategist at a digital marketing & advertising agency.
"Alison's can-do attitude paired with her marketing and journalism experience makes her a great addition to the Red Banyan team," said CEO and Founder Evan Nierman. "Her contributions to our marketing team have already set our team up for success and I'm looking forward to seeing how she pushes our marketing strategy into the future."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to expand, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and international clients.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the high caliber of professionals at Red Banyan. From day one, the team has exemplified a culture of excellence and has shown its unified vision for the future. I'm looking forward to using my content marketing skills and experience to enhance Red Banyan's continued growth," said Wurth.
