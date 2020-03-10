WASHINGTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block is pleased to announce that experienced litigator Douglass A. Mitchell has joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, DC office.
Mr. Mitchell brings more than 20 years of significant litigation, trial and appellate experience, representing clients around the globe in complex, high-stakes legal matters. He will be a member of the firm's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation Practice.
"Doug's litigation experience adds distinct value to our strong bench of litigators," said Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg, Jenner & Block's co-managing partners. "We are excited that he is joining Jenner & Block, as his proficiency and diversity of knowledge immediately enhances our offerings to clients."
Mr. Mitchell joins the firm from Boies Schiller Flexner. His arrival reunites him with Partners Lee Wolosky and Dawn Smalls, who joined Jenner & Block in February.
In his practice, Mr. Mitchell has successfully represented clients in connection with matters ranging from civil racketeering and fraud to multi-jurisdictional business litigation. He has defended many individuals in large, multi-defendant criminal prosecutions involving, among other things, mortgage fraud, racketeering and organized crime. He also has represented clients in connection with government investigations.
Mr. Mitchell has experience in sovereign immunity, including in the enforcement of US judgments entered under the State Sponsor of Terrorism exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. He has represented plaintiffs seeking to enforce billions of dollars in judgments against the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as victims of international terrorism in their efforts to prosecute those who facilitated terrorist attacks that injured or killed innocent civilians. Together with Mr. Wolosky, he has frozen more than $2 billion in Iranian assets for the benefit of victims of terrorism.
"Doug is the nation's foremost lawyer in enforcing US terrorism judgements abroad and is experienced litigating cases against banks under the Anti-Terrorism Act," said Mr. Wolosky. "More generally, he is an exceedingly experienced and talented trial lawyer. We are delighted that he is joining Jenner & Block."
Mr. Mitchell earned his JD cum laude from J. Rueben Clark Law School, and his BA cum laude from Brigham Young University.
