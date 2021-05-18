BURTONSVILLE, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading human resources outsourcing firm, INFINITI HR, announces that industry veteran Dawn Cloin will take over as vice president of benefits for the company, effectively immediately.
As the vice president of benefits, Cloin will report to Rob Blunt, INFINITI HR's vice president of operations. Cloin brings more than 20 years of demonstrated orderly benefit program implementation experience and has held a diverse mix of strategic, leadership, and client-facing roles. She is an accomplished entrepreneurial director who excels in leading teams in comprehensive benefit administration, onboarding, legal compliance, operations planning, billing, enrollment, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation and application.
In this role at INFINITI HR, Cloin will oversee the company's employee benefit programs and management of all employees in the benefits department. As the vice president of benefits, she will be leading a team of six and will collaborate in conjunction with the implementation team and various other internal teams to follow compliance guidelines, ensure standard operating procedures are in place and being met, and manage client expectations.
No stranger to the PEO space, Cloin has held key benefit and healthcare roles for professional service organizations across the nation including Trion Solutions, Inc., Assured Source, and Administrative Employer Services. Most recently, Cloin left the PEO space and was the benefits manager for International Automotive Components Group based in Southfield, Michigan.
"I can't share the tremendous amount of excitement I have to be back into the PEO realm and working for a company that is so highly regarded," Cloin said. "My conversations with leadership have been sincere, enticing, and honest. I could just tell after speaking with the CEO, Scott; the vice president of operations, Rob; and Mark, the managing partner, that I am going to be working for a company that has integrity and respect and the utmost commitment to deliver to its customers."
Cloin attended Baker College in Michigan. She has a son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, and another grandchild on the way. She currently resides in Tampa, Florida.
About INFINITI HR
INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.
To learn more about how your business can save time, money, and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
