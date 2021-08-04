SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeafHouse Financial and LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), leaders in retirement plan technologies, are excited to announce a new advisor managed account offering that combines the power of LeafHouses' FlexFiduciary™ and reallocateIT™ portfolio management technologies and iJoin's goal-based, personalized participant experience. The technology-driven efficiency of this solution makes it possible to offer a long-sought personalized managed account program with 3(38) investment manager fiduciary coverage at a cost of as little as six basis points (not including investment expense).
The LeafHouse-iJoin Managed Account Program (MAP) is available through more than 40 independent recordkeepers that deploy the iJoin platform. Core to its design, the program addresses key employer and advisor requirements while it seeks to help individual investors be more successful. LeafHouse's FlexFiduciary™ service helps employers meet their obligations while reducing cost, oversight, effort, and risk. And the program's investment methodology works with a plan's existing investment lineup in collaboration with the plan advisor.
Efficient technology and cost have traditionally limited the appeal of personalized managed account solutions. At as little as 6 basis points, the LeafHouse iJoin MAP provides personalization technology that may be lower than the price of a blended target date fund when including the expense of the underlying investments.
While target date funds have been and continue to be a solution that simplifies investing for many, they are not tailored to the unique needs of the individual. iJoin and LeafHouse are responding by accelerating development of innovative digital solutions, especially in the default investment space.
"Our partnership with iJoin reflects our core focus of innovating with cost effective and scalable solutions," says Todd Kading, President and Cofounder of LeafHouse. "This offering has the potential to benefit millions of investors by optimizing their savings path while helping employers reduce their retirement plan costs and fiduciary burden. That's innovating with a purpose. That's LeafHouse."
Steve McCoy, CEO of iJoin shared his view of the offering, "A highly personalized and scalable participant experience is more than an aspirational goal – it's a reality. We're delivering on that promise right now. And when you combine our data-driven, personalized goal-based experience with LeafHouse's innovative portfolio management and fiduciary service technology, you have a compelling "manage it for me" solution that can really begin to move the needle on retirement income security."
About LeafHouse Financial
Located in Austin, Texas, LeafHouse Financial is an experienced, national discretionary investment manager and consultant for all types of retirement plans. LeafHouse acts in both a 3(21) and 3(38) fiduciary capacity for a multitude of private and public retirement plans that range from start-up to large institutions across the U.S. LeafHouse developed proprietary technology that is designed to prudently select, evaluate, and monitor investments that are solely in the best interests of plan participants and their beneficiaries.
The firm is an independent and flexible fiduciary that aims to provide the maximum level of protection at a low cost to avoid conflicts of interest. LeafHouse integrates technology and industry knowledge to provide a layer of protection to plan sponsors. As we work to uphold the fiduciary standard, our aim is to wholly align our interests with those of our clients.
LeafHouse is a registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skills or training. More information about the firm, including its investment strategies and objectives, can be found in our ADV Part 2, which is available, without charge, upon request. Our Form ADV contains information regarding LeafHouse's business practices and the backgrounds of our key personnel.
About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)
The iJoin team is committed to personalizing retirement success™ and making it easy for millions of savers to get on a path to better retirement outcomes. As a financial technology partner to the retirement plan industry, iJoin's goal-based retirement plan experience helps people immediately understand their retirement funding need and encourages action to get on track. iJoin supports financial advisors and recordkeepers with actionable data and tools to more effectively engage both employers and their employees. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin) is a registered investment advisor with the State of Arizona – 14646 N. Kierland Boulevard, Suite 125 Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.
Media Contact
Alan Gross, GSM Marketing, +1 (904) 565-2959, alan.gross@gsmmarketing.com
Kassandra Hendrix, LeafHouse Financial, (512) 879-1505, khendrix@lhadv.com
SOURCE LeafHouse