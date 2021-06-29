HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leah A. Carpenter, FACHE, a nurse and longtime healthcare administrator, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare System. In her new role, Ms. Carpenter will oversee operations at all six Memorial hospitals, including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, and major service lines, such as oncology, neurosciences, behavioral health, rehabilitation, global health, laboratory and pharmacy services.
Most recently, Ms. Carpenter had been CEO at Memorial Hospital West, a position she previously held at Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke. In all, she has spent nearly two decades in a variety of leadership roles within Memorial and 34 years overall in the healthcare industry.
"With an unparalleled knowledge of healthcare systems and operations, Leah is exceptionally qualified to take on these new responsibilities," said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE, president and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System. "As a nurse, she possesses a deep understanding of Memorial's focus on patient and family-centered care and has been intimately involved with the clinical side of healthcare."
At Memorial Hospital West, Ms. Carpenter oversaw one of the region's busiest hospitals and, during the height of the pandemic, one of the highest COVID-19 patient volumes in the state. It was during this time the CEO traded her suit for scrubs and assisted nurses on the front lines of care, strengthening the collaborative bonds between the hospital's administrative and clinical teams. "My background and experiences have enabled me to form critical relationships throughout the healthcare system, understand opportunities, communicate goals, and motivate individuals to work toward a common agenda. The perspective I bring to the COO position will ensure stability as Memorial continues to grow and become a destination for all levels of care," said Ms. Carpenter.
A native of Newark and dual graduate of Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, Ms. Carpenter is a fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives and holds memberships in the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the National Honor Society for Public Administrators. She has received local and national recognition for leadership, patient safety, quality, service excellence, and a commitment to community, where the Miramar resident and mother is active in numerous civic and charitable organizations.
Memorial Healthcare System (http://www.mhs.net) is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the U.S. and a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. It is highly regarded for a patient and family-centered approach that prioritizes multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency.
A South Florida-based academic medical center, Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those it cares for at six hospitals (including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital), numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.
To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Kerting Baldwin, Ed.D., APR, Memorial Healthcare System, 954.265.1136, newsmedia@mhs.net
Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, Memorial Healthcare System, 954.265.1136, newsmedia@mhs.net
SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System