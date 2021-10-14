WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 20 years in the recruitment technology industry, Leah will accelerate JobSync's growth by helping the company execute its strategy and vision to transform how companies and organizations find and recruit talent.
"It is not possible to overstate what it means to our business to have Leah join us to lead our commercial activities." said Alex Murphy, CEO, JobSync.
"Leah joining JobSync is the start up equivalent of a 6-time Super Bowl champion joining a team and leading them to a Super Bowl championship as well! Leah has a track record of winning (4 exits) and leading teams of excellence. I couldn't be happier for our team, our partners, and our customers."
Leah's experience in the Talent Acquisition space spans the recruiting funnel from top to bottom. Most recently, Leah was an executive with the programmatic job ad platform Appcast, where she originally began as the VP of Business Development and Alliances and ultimately became the GM of SaaS operations where she oversaw strategy and key software growth.
"The inclusion of Leah to the JobSync Leadership Team adds an incredible amount of depth and breadth to our efforts. The amazing level of insight she brings to the team, gained from her vast experience across the TA Tech Industry will bring immediate value to both our strategic pursuits and to the customers we already serve." said David Bernstein, VP Partnerships & Industry Relations, JobSync.
"Leah's joining the team is further evidence that JobSync's mission and vision and the platform we are delivering are sorely needed by candidates, employers, and the TA Tech Industry."
Prior to joining Appcast, Leah was the Director of Product Strategy at Monster in the Software Solutions group. Earlier in her career, Leah also held the position of Director of Global Alliances and Business Development with Bullhorn.
Leah is a Boston University Alum where she graduated with a degree in Psychology and Sociology. Leah's position as a leader in the industry began with several positions she held at ZoomInfo working with large enterprises seeking hard to find talent and later was granted a patent on detecting early behavior of candidates in social media.
"I'm thrilled to join JobSync, a growing business that has focused itself on solving real customer problems that prevent companies from getting the right candidates into the hiring funnel. The company has already proven that it has a market leading solution to enterprise customer recruiting challenges." said Leah Daniels.
"The leadership and experience already at JobSync make joining the team seamless and I'm excited for the future growth of the company."
About JobSync
Launched in February 2019, JobSync automates the data connections in the Talent Acquisition ecosystem providing Native Apply / Direct Apply solutions, job distribution, and seamless integrations between job boards, ATSs, and other systems used by recruiters. JobSync's solution reduces friction for all stakeholders in the TA Tech stack including candidates, recruiters, employers, and vendors. By reducing friction across the candidate acquisition funnel, JobSync clients see a reduction in CPAs by as much as 50%, reduction in time to hire and reduction in recruiters' time spent on operational tasks. For more information about JobSync visit http://www.jobsync.io
