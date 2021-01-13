lear_corporation_logo.jpg

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)

 By Lear Corporation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and related matters on February 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST

To participate in the conference call:

  • Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
  • International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 4077371.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com.  The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The fourth quarter and full year 2020 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on February 4, 2021.   

