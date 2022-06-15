Supporting Learn eCORE's eLearning training courses with an industry-leading Learning Management System and dedicated LMS Services
TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTek Services, Inc. (https://www.edtekservices.com), a provider of full-service, turnkey Learning Management System (LMS) packages for small and medium-sized organizations, today announced a partnership with Learn eCORE (https://www.learnecore.com).
This partnership ensures that researchers, administrators, and Institutional Review Board members have access to accurate and affordable eLearning training focused on how to assure that research complies with U.S. federal government requirements.
"We are excited to be working with Paul and the EdTek team," said Sherry Mills, MD, MPH, and Ann Hardy, DrPH, CIP, co-founders of Learn eCORE. "We were looking for a responsive and fully-engaged partner that would help us update our training courses for research professionals from diverse scientific disciplines and industries, academic learners, and those who oversee research."
"There are a lot of organizations out there that want a best-in-class learning management system and critical supporting LMS Services at an affordable cost," Paul Jacobelli, President of EdTek, said. "We look forward to working closely with Ann and Sherry to enhance, update and re-launch their popular and successful training program at a cost that is affordable and sustainable for individual and institutional training budgets."
About EdTek Services, Inc.: Founded in 2003, EdTek offers small to medium-sized companies and organizations an LMS Services package that includes daily administrator support, unlimited staff training, technical support help desk, course design support, 300+ training courses in the LMS Library, and access to over 250M multimedia assets to enhance customer courses. EdTek's focus is to help organizations stretch their budgets and deliver top-quality eLearning training.
About Learn eCORE: Over their careers, Learn eCORE's Founders have created multiple courses that have trained millions of people worldwide on protecting human research participants and the relevant federal regulations and policies. Today, Learn eCore offers accurate and affordable online courses for a wide array of research professionals, including those involved in biomedical and social, behavioral, educational human subjects research, academic learners as part of their course work, and those in pharmaceutical or other industries who need self-directed courses. These HSRT courses are available in English, Spanish, and French. and all courses meet training requirements for federal funding and IRB certification.
Media Contact
Paul Jacobelli, EdTek Services, 1 (800) 827-1593 Ext: 4, paul@edtekservices.com
Ann Hardy, Learn eCORE, (781) 532-7632, ahardy@learnecore.com
SOURCE EdTek Services