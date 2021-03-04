NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LearningMate Solutions, a leading provider of technology, specialty content, and consulting services for the K-12, higher education, professional, and corporate learning communities, announced Naomi Brezi's appointment as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for its Higher Education division. In this role, Naomi will focus on growing strategic business-to-business and university relationships.
"LearningMate has experienced a rapid increase in inquiries from colleges seeking partners with a proven track record in providing faculty with the support and tools necessary to enhance the student experience within their courses. Leveraging learning design best practices, data, and the college technology infrastructure, LearningMate has supported more than 50 higher education institutions in their time of need, including traditional programs, competency-based programs, certification, and micro-credentials," Abhijeet Sethi, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, LearningMate commented. "At a time of transformational change in higher education, Naomi brings tremendous value to our higher education team and our partners. Her vast experience in building partnerships with higher education institutions will allow LearningMate to continue to grow our university and college partnerships."
Naomi has more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles supporting higher education and corporate businesses alike. She is a trusted advisor and passionate about helping educational organizations achieve their objectives and solve complex business issues.
LearningMate focuses on the needs of next-generation learners. The company builds on a strong foundation of learning design with progressive technology, digital media, and engineering solutions to connect today's learners, educators, administrators, policymakers, and content creators with the information, tools, and solutions they need to be successful. With six consulting offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India, LearningMate serves a global clientele of education publishers, traditional and nontraditional EdTech companies, K-20 schools, universities and career colleges, government agencies, non-profits, corporate learning departments, and education consortia. For more information, visit learningmate.com.
